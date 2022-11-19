Following years of decline, LPS' graduation rate improved at every high school last spring

After years of consistent decline, Lincoln Public Schools' on-time graduation rate ticked up last spring — a sign, district officials say, that investments of millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief are doing exactly what they're intended to do: keep students on track.

But perhaps the real highlight from last year from recently released graduation data from the 2021-22 school year is the fact that every high school saw year-over-year improvement.

"It's not just an accident that this is the first time in a long time that every single high school improves their graduation rate," said Sarah Salem, LPS director of continuous improvement and professional learning. "We see when we invest real dollars in education, we can make a difference."

LPS has received $96 million in three waves of aid from the U.S. Department of Education since the pandemic started. More than two-thirds of that windfall has gone toward supports in the classroom, including one additional interventionist in each school, extended summer and after-school learning opportunities and the expansion of a college-prep program at the middle school and high school level.

Overall, LPS' on-time graduation rate — which counts students who start and finish high school in the district — rose 2% to 83.9%.

That doesn't mean the remaining students dropped out. Just 5.3% of students dropped out last year, a figure consistent with past numbers. Students not accounted for in the graduation rate are either still attending or received an alternate diploma because of special-education accommodations.

Every high school saw an increase from last year, with Lincoln Southwest leading the pack with 92.7% of students getting their diploma on time.

"For us to have a graduation rate stop declining and turn around against the headwind of the pandemic really is a credit to the work that our teachers and leaders did," said Matt Larson, LPS associate superintendent for instruction.

Lincoln Northeast saw the biggest year-to-year improvement, with the graduation rate climbing 4.2% to 74.7%, which also represents a significant improvement from before the pandemic.

Principal Keri Applebee credits improving the graduation rate in part to her staff being more intentional about using data to help students who need it the most.

That includes identifying freshmen and sophomores at risk of falling behind and assigning them to a study-skills class, where they can work one-on-one with a teacher to develop better study skills, catch up on work and recover credits.

Northeast also piloted an increasingly popular program called Advancement via Individual Determination — or AVID — which prepares soon-to-be first-generation college students for life after high school through an elective course.

AVID has been expanded to other LPS secondary schools during the pandemic thanks to the district's COVID-19 relief dollars.

"I think the pandemic in a weird sort of way gave us permission to get out of a box with how we do things that we thought we could only do one way," Applebee said.

Drew Beyer, a student advocate at Northeast last year, now leads a study-skills class. He helps students catch up on missed work and plan for future assignments.

Every Friday, Beyer asks students about their long-term goals, like graduating and going to college.

"If you get to know that student and what's important to them, then you can kind of always go back to that as a teacher. If that is your long-term goal, what do we have to do in the short term to (achieve it)?" Beyer said.

The class size in a study-skills class is typically smaller, too. At the beginning of the year, Beyer had just five students, but that number has grown over the course of the semester.

He also acts as a liaison between staff and students and helps students advocate for themselves.

"The staff at Lincoln Northeast, they're understanding that students go through many different things in their life," he said. "When I reach out to teachers ... I've gotten great feedback. They're all supportive."

The four-year, on-time graduation rate as calculated by LPS has slid since at least 2016, when it was 85.6%, according to data made available by the district.

The state calculates that number a bit differently, accounting for students who transfer into the district. According to that rubric, LPS' four-year on-time graduation rate was 82.3%, well under the state average of 87.2% but up almost 2 percentage points compared with 2021.

Statewide, the four-year graduation rate dropped last year.

While the numbers are one indicator that LPS perhaps avoided the worst of pandemic learning loss, racial disparities among graduates continued, with white students more likely to graduate than their peers.

Nearly 89% of white students got their diplomas on time last year, compared with just 70.4% of Black students and 72.1% of Hispanic students. Native students — whose graduation rate tends to fluctuate simply because of the low number of students enrolled — had the lowest percentage at 41.4%, a steep decline from the previous year.

Closing those gaps is one of the goals of an equity action plan approved by the Lincoln Board of Education in April.

LPS hopes to cut the difference between the all-student graduation rate and all student subgroups by 50%, meaning the target for nonwhite student groups would be anywhere from roughly 75%-80%.