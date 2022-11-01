Florida trustees unanimously back Sasse; resignation from Senate seat expected in December

In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the University of Florida Board of Trustees voted to recommend Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse to be the school's 13th president.
Sen. Ben Sasse was chosen Tuesday to be the next president of the University of Florida, winning unanimous support from the university's board of trustees at the conclusion of a four-hour meeting.
His appointment must be approved by the state's Board of Governors, which will meet Nov. 9 in Tampa, Florida.
Following that, Sasse is expected to resign from the Senate in late December, setting in motion the process for appointing a new Nebraska senator.
Early speculation points to the likelihood that Republican gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen would appoint Gov. Pete Ricketts to the Senate seat in early January — if Pillen wins the governorship in November — although Ricketts has not yet said whether he would seek that appointment.
During an intensive round of questioning by members of the University of Florida's governing board Tuesday, Sasse said there had been "no conversations" with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about the position of university president and that he had not been "ushered through this process" by anyone connected with the governor's office.
Those questions were prompted by some media speculation in Florida.
In answer to another question centered on student concerns about Sasse's position on LGBTQ rights, Sasse said he "recognize(s) the universal dignity of every human being" and there would be no change in the university's policies protecting LGBTQ rights.
Meanwhile, departing University of Florida President Kent Fuchs told the Independent Florida Alligator, the student newspaper, that he has full confidence in Sasse.
Fuchs said Sasse reminds him of another prominent politician, former President Barack Obama.
"They just seem very similar to me in terms of age (and) in terms of their ability to communicate," Fuchs said.
"Very different politics; but if President Obama was a sole candidate here, I'd be incredibly supportive of it as I am with Sen. Sasse."
Sasse will bring great communications skills, Fuchs said, along with resources from donors, foundations and federal government funding support.
"I believe he'll be phenomenally successful," Fuchs said. "I also believe he'll set aside his politics and I would suggest we should do the same."
Ten speakers — mostly students — opposed the choice of Sasse, overpowering one supporting voice.
Opponents urged the board not to appoint "a politician" to head the university, suggested that he would be "a puppet of Gov. DeSantis," raised concerns about his position on LGBTQ issues and suggested he "does not represent the values of our university."
The university needs "a Gator, not an elephant" as its president, one opponent argued, choosing to identify Sasse with the Republican Party.
Mori Hosseini, chairman of the Board of Trustees, suggested that the university needs "a once-in-a-generation leader," a president with "audacious vision," and that's what Sasse provides.
In a lengthy question-and-answer session with members of the governing board, Sasse said he believes the University of Florida is "the most interesting university in the country now," poised to move ahead after being ranked as one of the top five public research universities in the nation.
University of Florida political science student Giancarlo Rodriguez, 20, of Orlando holds a sign protesting Sen. Ben Sasse while he answers questions from the university's board of trustees on Tuesday.
Ivy Ceballo, Tampa Bay Times
The opportunities both in Florida and at the university are "breathtaking," he said. "There is an unbelievable amount of dynamism in this institution."
But, he acknowledged, "there are tons of listening and learning that I need to do" in entering the job.
There will be "no activity in partisan politics in any way," Sasse assured the trustees in what he described as "a pledge of political celibacy."
In later remarks, Rahul Patel, chairman of the board's search committee, said all 12 prospects who were identified as finalists insisted on confidentiality.
They included nine presidents of top research universities, he said.
Sasse can be "a transformative leader," Patel said.
The board of trustees agreed to negotiate a contract with Sasse that would include a salary not exceeding $1.6 million a year.
Photos: Ben Sasse through the years
Sen. Ben Sasse speaks during the 2022 federal legislative summit at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Ben Sasse, a member of the Judiciary Committee, at the Capitol in Washington on March 3.
J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., walks the halls of the Capitol in Washington in January 2022.
Associated Press file photo
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse speaks with reporters after watching a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy live-streamed into the U.S. Capitol on March 16, 2022.
Alex Brandon, Associated Press file photo
Sen. Ben Sasse pauses on the Senate steps between votes in 2021. Sasse, who is in his second term, announced Thursday that he intends to resign to become University of Florida president.
Associated Press file photo
Sen.. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., walks from the Senate floor, on Oct. 7, 2021, in Washington. The Senate has dodged a U.S. debt disaster by approving legislation to lift the federal limit on new borrowing by nearly a half-trillion dollars.
Alex Brandon, Associated Press
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., makes an opening statement during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee, on March 21, 2022.
Evan Vucci, Associated Press
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (from left) and Sen. Deb Fischer listen as Sen. Ben Sasse speaks at the Federal Legislative Summit at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum in 2021.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse walks on Capitol Hill on the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in February 2021. The Nebraska senator was one of seven Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.
Stefani Reynolds, pool via AP
In this image from video, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Associated Press
Sen. Ben Sasse speaks in his campaign bus in Lincoln on Sept. 3, 2020.
ANNA REED, WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., speaks during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
Susan Walsh, Associated Press
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse talks to the family of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in 2020.
Greg Nash, Associated Press
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., asks questions as former FBI director James Comey testifies via videoconference during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington on Sept. 30, 2020, to examine the FBI "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation.
Ken Cedeno, Associated Press
Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, meets with Sen. Ben Sasse on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2020.
Demetrius Freeman, Associated Press
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse speaks during a televised debate at NET in Lincoln on Sept. 4, 2020.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
From left, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., arrive at the Senate for the start of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in January 2020.
J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press
Sen. Ben Sasse poses with a Nebraska fan while selling Runzas in Memorial Stadium during the 2018 season.
Courtesy photo
Sen. Ben Sasse uses a machete to chop weeds during a visit to the Hunnicutt farms near Giltner in August 2019.
Journal Star file photo
Fallon Hunnicutt uses a machete to cut weeds along the family's popping corn field during a visit by Sen. Ben Sasse on Thursday near Giltner.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse laughs with his communications director James Wegmann as he exits his campaign RV in August 2019 on a visit to the Hunnicutt family farms near Giltner.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Bréley Hunnicutt carries her sister Vashti on her shoulders as they head back to their house after a campaign visit from Sen. Ben Sasse on Thursday to the family's farms near Giltner.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse talks with Zach Hunnicutt about his farming operation in 2019 near Giltner.
Journal Star file photo
Sen. Ben Sasse and Fallon Hunnicutt pull weeds in the Hunnicutt's organic popping corn field Thursday near Giltner.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Breslyn Hunnicutt (left), her brother Truett and Sen. Ben Sasse pet Rock Star, a husky-lab mix, during a campaign stop to the Hunnicutt farms near Giltner in August 2019.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse talks with Brandon (left) and Zach Hunnicutt on Thursday during a visit to the family's farm near Giltner.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
A drone piloted by Brandon Hunnicutt flies about the family's organic popping corn field during a visit by Sen. Ben Sasse on Thursday near Giltner.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Breslyn Hunnicutt hugs her dad Brandon during a visit by Sen. Ben Sasse on Thursday to the family's farms near Giltner.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse speaks at the Federal Legislative Summit on Aug. 8, 2019, at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Sen. Ben Sasse made it official that he will run for reelection on Aug. 5, 2019, at the Millard airport.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse (left) takes a photo with Matt Johnson of Bellevue on Aug. 5, 2019, at Millard Airport, where Sasse announced he is running for reelection.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse walks off stage after being handed a Runza sandwich by former Gov. Dave Heineman on Aug. 5, 2019, at the Millard Airport, where Sasse announced he is running for reelection.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo
Whitney Belin (center) fans her friends before Sen. Ben Sasse speaks Aug. 5 at Millard Airport, where he announced he's running for reelection. "I went to one of these when he was first elected," said Belin.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Former Gov. Kay Orr praises Sen. Ben Sasse's pro-life stance on Aug. 5 at Millard Airport, where Sasse announced he is running for reelection.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse (left) hugs his daughter Elizabeth Sasse after announcing that he is running for re-election on Aug. 5, 2019, at Millard Airport.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
A crowd cheers U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse at a 2019 campaign event.
Journal Star file photo
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb. (left) and Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., man the food line at a shelter at Elkhorn Middle School for those displaced by flooding in 2019.
Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Sen. Ben Sasse and his eldest daughter, Corrie, are presented during the Grand March, part of inaugural ceremonies in 2019.
SAVANNAH BLAKE, JOURNAL STAR
Sen. Ben Sasse answers a question during a panel discussion for the University of Nebraska's Charter Week Celebration as students Grace Chambers (left) and Kamryn Sannicks listen Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at the NU Coliseum.
SAVANNAH BLAKE, Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse talks with reporters after speaking at the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce luncheon in November 2018.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star file photo
U.S. Senator Ben Sasse introduces Gov. Pete Ricketts following his re-election on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at the Omaha Regency Marriott.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., questions Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Jim Bourg, Associated Press
Senate Judiciary Committee members Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., left, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., third from left, and Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., second from right, arrive for the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, with Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., (left) and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, listen as Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.
Tom Williams, Associated Press
Sen. Ben Sasse (right) confers with Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake as President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee in September 2018.
J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press
Sen. Ben Sasse speaks Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, during the 10th annual federal legislative summit at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse addresses the crowd that assembled on the north side of the state Capitol in 2018 for the 44th annual Walk For Life.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo
Attendees to the annual federal legislative summit watch as Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse speaks on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, at the Strategic Air and Space Museum.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
In this photo provided by HBO, Bill Maher (left) speaks with Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska during a segment of his "Real Time with Bill Maher" in 2017.
Associated Press file photo
Sen. Ben Sasse answers questions during his town hall meeting in March 2017 at Elkhorn South High School.
RYAN SODERLIN, World-Herald
Sen. Ben Sasse speaks during an interview in his Lincoln offices Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse waits to be introduced at a public policy forum at the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce in 2017.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse celebrated the Fourth of July in 2016 with U.S. troops at Camp Resolute Support in Afghanistan.
Courtesy photo
Sen. Ben Sasse speaks during a sendoff ceremony for members of the Nebraska Army National Guard's Company G, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion in 2016.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer shows off a group photo of the Nebraska bowling team after it won the 2015 NCAA national championship along with Sen. Ben Sasse (left) and Rep. Adrian Smith, during a "Nebraska Breakfast" on Capitol Hill on April 27, 2016.
MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse gives a lecture on Thursday, March 31, 2016, at the University of Nebraska College of Law.
MATT RYERSON, Journal Star
Rep. Brad Ashford (from left), Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry await their turn to speak during a congressional report at the 2015 Legislative Summit at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum,
JENNA VONHOFE, Journal Star
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse and his mother Linda Shepard walk the Grand March during Gov. Pete Ricketts' Inaugural Gala in 2015 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
MATT RYERSON, Journal Star
Vice President Joe Biden administers the oath to Sen. Ben Sasse, who is holding his son, Breck, and standing next to his wife, Melissa, in 2015.
JACQUELYN MARTIN, Associated Press
U.S. Sen.-elect and outgoing Midland University President Ben Sasse carries boxes to his vehicle as he cleans out his office in the Anderson Complex in December 2014.
STEPHEN RICKERL, Fremont Tribune
Ben Sasse celebrates with Gloria Erickson of Holdrege during his election party on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014, at the Grand Manse.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Ben Sasse is followed by his daughter Alexandra (from left), his wife Melissa and daughter Elizabeth as he carries his son Breck from the stage following his victory speech at his election party in November 2014 at the Grand Manse.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star file photo
Ben Sasse, U.S. Senate candidate, speaking in October 2014 during a campaign stop as part of the "93 Counties, 93 Days" tour at the Hastings City Auditorium.
LAURA BEAHM, Associated Press file photo
Ben Sasse rode his 19-year-old RV to a Senate victory in 2014, touring the state in the so-called Benebago.
KRISTIN STREFF, Journal Star file photo
U.S. Senate Republican candidate Ben Sasse speaks with a group of employees and other David City residents while campaigning in 2014.
KRISTIN STREFF, Journal Star
Senate candidate Ben Sasse answers a question regarding his political priorities during the federal legislative summit in 2014 at the Strategic Air and Space Museum.
KRISTIN STREFF, Journal Star
Republican nominee for Senate, Ben Sasse (center), and gubernatorial nominee Pete Ricketts laugh with Gov. Dave Heineman as they enter the room during a unity breakfast on Wednesday, May 14, 2014, at the Nebraska GOP headquarters in Lincoln.
KRISTIN STREFF, Journal Star
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (from left), Republican Senate nominee Ben Sasse and Gov. Dave Heineman share a laugh at Sasse's Election Night party following the 2014 primary.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Alexandra Sasse watches as her father, Ben, speaks to the crowd at his victory party at the Grand Manse in May 2014.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Senate candidate Sid Dinsdale (second from right) answers a question during the final Republican-sponsored Senate candidates debate on Wednesday, April 9, 2014, at the University of Nebraska College of Law. Joining Dinsdale was Bart McLeay, Shane Osborn and Ben Sasse.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Republican Senate candidate Ben Sasse campaigns in Elmwood on Wednesday, March 12, 2014.
NATI HARNIK, Associated Press
Republican-backed Senate candidate Shane Osborn (right) and tea-party backed Ben Sasse (left) leave the stage after a debate in Omaha on March 11, 2014.
NATI HARNIK, Associated Press
John J. Miller’s cover story in the January 2014 issue of National Review is titled “Obamacare’s Nebraska Nemesis: Rising Conservative Star Ben Sasse.”
Courtesy photo
Midland University President Ben Sasse speaks in June 2013 in the university's gym in Fremont.
Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Ben Sasse, on the Midland University campus in 2013, is a potential candidate for U.S. Senate in 2014 despite minimal statewide name recognition. "Obviously, I don't have the name ID of people who have run for office before."
MEGAN FARMER, Journal Star
Ben Sasse, president and history professor at Midland University in Fremont, was a U.S. assistant secretary of Health and Human Services under President George W. Bush.
Fremont Tribune file photo
