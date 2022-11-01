Florida trustees unanimously back Sasse; resignation from Senate seat expected in December

Sen. Ben Sasse was chosen Tuesday to be the next president of the University of Florida, winning unanimous support from the university's board of trustees at the conclusion of a four-hour meeting.

His appointment must be approved by the state's Board of Governors, which will meet Nov. 9 in Tampa, Florida.

Following that, Sasse is expected to resign from the Senate in late December, setting in motion the process for appointing a new Nebraska senator.

Early speculation points to the likelihood that Republican gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen would appoint Gov. Pete Ricketts to the Senate seat in early January — if Pillen wins the governorship in November — although Ricketts has not yet said whether he would seek that appointment.

During an intensive round of questioning by members of the University of Florida's governing board Tuesday, Sasse said there had been "no conversations" with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about the position of university president and that he had not been "ushered through this process" by anyone connected with the governor's office.

Those questions were prompted by some media speculation in Florida.

In answer to another question centered on student concerns about Sasse's position on LGBTQ rights, Sasse said he "recognize(s) the universal dignity of every human being" and there would be no change in the university's policies protecting LGBTQ rights.

Meanwhile, departing University of Florida President Kent Fuchs told the Independent Florida Alligator, the student newspaper, that he has full confidence in Sasse.

Fuchs said Sasse reminds him of another prominent politician, former President Barack Obama.

"They just seem very similar to me in terms of age (and) in terms of their ability to communicate," Fuchs said.

"Very different politics; but if President Obama was a sole candidate here, I'd be incredibly supportive of it as I am with Sen. Sasse."

Sasse will bring great communications skills, Fuchs said, along with resources from donors, foundations and federal government funding support.

"I believe he'll be phenomenally successful," Fuchs said. "I also believe he'll set aside his politics and I would suggest we should do the same."

Ten speakers — mostly students — opposed the choice of Sasse, overpowering one supporting voice.

Opponents urged the board not to appoint "a politician" to head the university, suggested that he would be "a puppet of Gov. DeSantis," raised concerns about his position on LGBTQ issues and suggested he "does not represent the values of our university."

The university needs "a Gator, not an elephant" as its president, one opponent argued, choosing to identify Sasse with the Republican Party.

Mori Hosseini, chairman of the Board of Trustees, suggested that the university needs "a once-in-a-generation leader," a president with "audacious vision," and that's what Sasse provides.

In a lengthy question-and-answer session with members of the governing board, Sasse said he believes the University of Florida is "the most interesting university in the country now," poised to move ahead after being ranked as one of the top five public research universities in the nation.

The opportunities both in Florida and at the university are "breathtaking," he said. "There is an unbelievable amount of dynamism in this institution."

But, he acknowledged, "there are tons of listening and learning that I need to do" in entering the job.

There will be "no activity in partisan politics in any way," Sasse assured the trustees in what he described as "a pledge of political celibacy."

In later remarks, Rahul Patel, chairman of the board's search committee, said all 12 prospects who were identified as finalists insisted on confidentiality.

They included nine presidents of top research universities, he said.

Sasse can be "a transformative leader," Patel said.

The board of trustees agreed to negotiate a contract with Sasse that would include a salary not exceeding $1.6 million a year.