Florida native Licata wants to help Lincoln grow as next superintendent

When Peter Licata departed Florida by plane on Monday, he could already tell where he was headed simply from the people on board.

The passengers were hospitable. Patient. Typical Midwesterners headed, like himself, to the heart of the country. And when the plane landed, something else struck him, too: a gorgeous sunset framing the sky -- and the unpredictable Nebraska weather.

"When I left Palm Beach County, Florida, it was 36 degrees. And I got on the airplane and it was 54 when I landed here," he said.

Not the rude awakening a lifetime south Floridian like Licata might have expected this time of year.

Thermometers and beautiful vistas aside, Licata, the current deputy superintendent in Palm Beach County, wants to make a home in Nebraska to help grow a "thriving" community as Lincoln Public Schools' next superintendent.

Licata, the lone finalist from outside the Midwest, is among four candidates interviewing for the position with the Lincoln Board of Education this week. He spent Tuesday meeting with staff, parents and students before an evening public forum with board members.

His leadership experience during booming growth in Palm Beach County — where he oversees 65,000 students in the district's south region -- is something he says he can bring to LPS, which is set to open two new high schools over the next two years.

"Lincoln is a great place. It's a great city, it's a great community," Licata said. "As a lifetime South Floridian ... my wife and I want to make a stopover -- and a final stopover -- to a place that's going to give us an opportunity to even (make) bigger impacts on education."

He talked about his priorities: making sure children are reading on grade level, raising the graduation rate and opening up opportunities to students when they leave LPS. Licata pointed to his work raising the graduation rates at nine high schools he oversees even as the pandemic disrupted classrooms.

Those impacts are still ongoing, and it starts with mental health, said Licata. If a child is not in a classroom thinking about learning, they cannot succeed, he said.

Licata, who began his career as a teacher and later middle school and high school principal, went on to serve in a number of administrative roles in Florida.

Those include stints as a secondary curriculum director, quality assurance administrator and assistant superintendent overseeing career and technical education programming before becoming deputy superintendent in Palm Beach County.

Last week, Licata was named as a finalist for superintendent of Broward County Public Schools in Florida, but he withdrew from consideration, the Palm Beach Post reported. Licata said he and his wife's desire to move to a place like Lincoln convinced him to pull his name.

"So if you ask me, 'Why Lincoln?' Why not with all those great things they have?"

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.