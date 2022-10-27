Florida faculty senate takes vote of no confidence in search that netted Ben Sasse

The University of Florida faculty senate took a vote of no confidence Thursday in the national search for the school’s next president, overwhelmingly rejecting a process that resulted in one finalist for the job.

The move came less than a week before the university’s board of trustees will interview the finalist, U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, setting up a vote that day that could make him Florida’s 13th president.

Senate members meeting in Gainesville emphasized that Thursday’s vote was not about Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska, but about a selection process that they said lacked transparency and faculty input. During debate over the measure, however, some faculty members expressed concerns over Sasse’s candidacy and suggested a resolution to reopen the search. That measure failed to gain enough support.

Much of the opposition to Sasse has centered around his stance against same-sex marriage, which has been criticized by LGBTQ advocates.

In the resolution that passed, the preamble states the process “has undermined the trust and confidence” of the senate.

The document, approved by a 72-16 vote, took aim at the fact that the three faculty members who served on Florida’s presidential search committee were not able to confer with other faculty during the process. Committee members were required to sign a document promising to keep the panel’s deliberations confidential.

Faculty leaders told the senate they were confident Sasse was someone who could put aside his beliefs for the greater good of the university. But some members turned the question back on faculty senate chairperson Amanda Phalin, who has a vote on Nov. 1, when the university’s trustees will question Sasse.

“Can you set aside your personal opinion to reflect those who you serve?” biology professor Hannah Vander Zanden asked.

Phalin said the process is ongoing and she has reached out to LGBTQ groups on campus to ask further questions next week, but that she will act as a “fiduciary” of the university and vote in the way she believes is best for the university.

Sasse has said he intends to resign his Senate seat to assume the presidency at Florida, setting the stage for Gov. Pete Ricketts — or his successor — to name Sasse's replacement.