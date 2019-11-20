{{featured_button_text}}
Eastern Red bat
Courtesy photo

It’s been a batty year, a lesson Lincoln East students learned Wednesday morning when one of the critters made an appearance in a fourth-floor classroom.

Students in a German class noticed the bat hanging near a hole in the ceiling for electronic cords, and administrators called Lincoln Animal Control.

It’s been that kind of year: Ten days into September, Animal Control had responded to 110 bat calls, after 417 calls the month before -- four times the number in July. This may be the first one to decide to take up residence in a classroom.

The German students went to another classroom, the animal control officer caught the bat and the German students continued their language instruction -- minus the fledermaus.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

