First grader's wheelchair taken from central Lincoln driveway returned a day later

Missing wheelchair

When Melissa Eusterwiemann helped her daughter, Lily, out of the house to the wheelchair that she left at the curb  Monday morning, it was gone. "I just couldn't believe it," Eusterwiemann said. "That wheelchair is important for her."

A wheelchair belonging to a Randolph Elementary School first grader that went missing Monday morning has been returned — and just in time for a field trip.

Melissa Eusterwiemann confirmed that a woman returned the purple manual wheelchair belonging to Eusterwiemann's 7-year-old daughter Lily on Tuesday morning, a day after it was taken from the family's driveway in central Lincoln.

"When (Lily) saw the wheelchair, she was so happy," her mother told the Journal Star.

The wheelchair went missing Monday morning as Eusterwiemann and Lily, who has spina bifida, were preparing for the school bus to arrive.

'Lily needs this back' – Family seeking return of daughter's wheelchair taken from outside central Lincoln home

Eusterwiemann said she put the wheelchair at the end of the driveway while she went back inside to get her daughter. When she returned, the wheelchair was gone.

The woman who returned the wheelchair said her children had taken it Monday morning. As promised, Eusterwiemann gratefully accepted the wheelchair with no questions asked. The wheelchair appeared in the same shape as when it was taken, she said.

"I don't know where they live. I said, 'I don't care,' I'm just glad to have it back," she said.

It was good timing, since Lily's class was going on a field trip Tuesday. School officials did reach out Monday to work on accommodating Lily, who can get around with the help of a walker but relies on a wheelchair for longer distances.

Lincoln Police had been investigating the incident. Eusterwiemann said she has not been in  contact with police since the wheelchair was returned.

After news of the missing wheelchair began to circulate on social media, neighbors and strangers came together to help. Eusterwiemann guesses about 50 people reached out to her, including one person who offered to buy a replacement wheelchair and others who had equipment to donate.

"The support was pretty overwhelming, I'll be honest," she said.

Now that Lily has her wheelchair back, Eusterwiemann wants to pay forward her neighbors' kindness. She said those looking to donate used or new medical equipment can reach out to the Assistive Technology Partnership's Reuse Network at atp.nebraska.gov/services/reuse-network.

"We're just very thankful."

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

