Final effort to defund school resource officer program fails for this year

“You don’t care about these issues,” said Kieran Wilson. “People keep trying to tell me that you do and that it’s complex. But is it really? Is it really that complex? Explain to me how ... you get this tunnel vision and decide the only way we can keep these schools safe is if Black and indigenous students face injustice every single day.”

Korey Reiman, who was among parents who advocated for school resource officers in middle schools two years ago, said one of the benefits of having officers in schools is the relationships that develop, which is more important now than ever.

“The officers being in the schools gets beyond the noise, beyond the rhetoric and each can humanize each other,” he said.

The interlocal agreement was created after the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others, and opposition to the SRO program resulted in a memorandum of understanding that spelled out the role of police in schools, required extensive training and data gathering to evaluate the program.

The city and LPS each contribute about $1 million to the interlocal, assuring funding for the three programming areas, though it represents just a portion of the costs for all those programs.