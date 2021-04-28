Filibuster defeats plan to create tax credits for private school scholarships in Nebraska

"Choice is about the privilege of having the dollars to make that choice," Wayne said, likening the program to a life preserver that could immediately help change the trajectory for hundreds of students.

Emerging as a leader among the backers of Linehan's bill, Wayne was routinely given time on the microphone to try and persuade opponents.

He told the Legislature about his family's choice to send their children to a private school rather than the public schools in his neighborhood, and at one point, challenged other senators to send their kids to school in North Omaha.

Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, who recently retired from the Children's Scholarship Fund of Omaha, which provides financial assistance to help children attend private K-12 schools, said families should be given every tool to do what's best for their children.

"For some kids, in certain situations, this is their chance for something different," Flood said. "It's a very personal choice for someone who wants to enroll their son or daughter in a school like this."