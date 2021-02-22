Fewer students than anticipated sign up for LPS dedicated remote learning program next year

Just 785 Lincoln Public Schools students will comprise the district’s one-year dedicated remote school next year — considerably fewer than had indicated an interest in a survey, which officials say reflects improving community conditions.
The number of positive coronavirus cases in the community — and at LPS — has been steadily declining in recent weeks, and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial is in the yellow, or moderate, category for the third week.
“Clearly, the fact that community conditions were significantly different than they are now had an impact,” said Matt Larson, LPS associate superintendent of instruction.
Enrollment in the still-to-be-developed, one-year dedicated school follows a steep drop in the number of students choosing 100% remote learning in recent months.
Since the end of first semester, 2,400 remote learning students have returned to the classroom, Larson said, and the 7,046 students now doing remote learning are the fewest since July 1.
The dedicated virtual school, called the remote learning program, will have teachers dedicated to teaching only remote students, doing away with the hybrid model that is now used, where teachers juggle both in-person and remote students simultaneously.
The one-year-only program will be paid for with federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Teachers have been vocal about their frustrations with the hybrid method, which means juggling technology and the very different needs of students on Zoom and in class.
It’s frustrated parents and grandparents, too.
Shawna Higgins, who has four grandchildren living with her and her husband, three of whom learn remotely, is hopeful the virtual school will be a better option.
The hybrid model has not worked for her grandkids: two 8-year-olds and a 17-year-old with disabilities.
Her 8-year-old granddaughters are the only remote learners in their class, and still there have been problems and delays with work being sent home, and frustrating technology issues, she said. The girls love school but have gotten frustrated enough that they would rather be home-schooled, she said.
Because her husband has heart problems and they’re responsible for their grandkids, they can’t afford to get sick — and therefore can’t risk sending the kids to school, she said.
“I’m really hoping in the fall this will make a big difference,” she said. “I really think this is what was needed, to have strictly remote teachers to help (kids) through things, and not make them feel like outsiders.”
Kristy Wrightsman-Gonzales has a different take on the new program.
Her seventh grade son has asthma, and she doesn't want to risk sending him to school, but that means the differentiated classes in which he's excelling now won't be available to him next year.
Not taking differentiated math and science classes as an eighth grader will make it difficult for him to continue in the differentiated classes as a high school freshman, she said, and that isn’t fair.
“The best and brightest of LPS will be punished for taking remote learning,” she said. “It will leave them with an education gap that doesn't allow the remaining years of their education to be as challenging as they should be.”
Larson said the scheduling and staffing complexities of offering a full range of courses makes it too difficult.
He compared the remote learning program to other specialized focus programs in the district, where students must return to their high schools to get some courses they need.
“The (remote learning) program is intended not to replace comprehensive school but to be a bridge through the end of the pandemic,” Larson said. “Then after one year, it comes to an end.”
The number of students enrolled in the remote learning program in each grade ranges from 17 in kindergarten to 88 in both 11th and 12th grades. Fifty-five kindergartners and first graders signed up, despite district cautions that remote learning isn’t a sound educational approach for children that young.
LPS had originally opened the virtual school up only to grades 3-12 but added the younger grades when it became clear some parents really wanted that option.
The number of students who signed up will create a school about the size of some of the district’s larger elementary schools. Kooser Elementary, for instance, has an enrollment of 787 students and 54 teachers.
Enrollment is closed now, and other families who wish to apply would go through the permit process now in place for schools such as Lincoln High, North Star and Lincoln East that are closed to transfer, where individual requests are reviewed.
