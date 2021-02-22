Fewer students than anticipated sign up for LPS dedicated remote learning program next year

Her seventh grade son has asthma, and she doesn't want to risk sending him to school, but that means the differentiated classes in which he's excelling now won't be available to him next year.

Not taking differentiated math and science classes as an eighth grader will make it difficult for him to continue in the differentiated classes as a high school freshman, she said, and that isn’t fair.

“The best and brightest of LPS will be punished for taking remote learning,” she said. “It will leave them with an education gap that doesn't allow the remaining years of their education to be as challenging as they should be.”

Larson said the scheduling and staffing complexities of offering a full range of courses makes it too difficult.

He compared the remote learning program to other specialized focus programs in the district, where students must return to their high schools to get some courses they need.

“The (remote learning) program is intended not to replace comprehensive school but to be a bridge through the end of the pandemic,” Larson said. “Then after one year, it comes to an end.”