'Feels like forward motion' — Ambitious equity road map gives insight into LPS' future

An ambitious plan to narrow disparities at Lincoln Public Schools — from the graduation rate to the hiring of diverse staff — is moving forward, providing key insight into some of the district's priorities as it enters a new five-year strategic planning process this summer.

Officials presented a draft of the plan Tuesday to the Lincoln Board of Education, which last summer established four equity goals as part of its annual priority-setting work.

Those goals aim to close gaps based on race in four distinct areas: The graduation rate, student behavior, honors course enrollment and hiring of certificated staff.

Last August, LPS laid out specific benchmarks it wanted to achieve and formed four committees — comprised of staff, students, community members and others — to pull together plans. The result: A 32-page document outlining steps to reach those equity goals.

* Raising the four-year graduation rate to 87% for all students, while cutting the difference between that overall rate and the rate of individual subgroups by 50%.

* Reducing total suspensions by 20% and disproportionality ratios to 1.2 or less for all subgroups. A ratio of 1.2 indicates a student group is 1.2 times more likely to be suspended.

* Reducing disproportionality by 75% between all students who have completed at least one honors course and each subgroup.

* Increasing the percentage of nonwhite certificated staff from 6.5% to 8.1%.

The committees met multiple times over the past five months to study data, conduct research and meet with stakeholders before recommending formal action steps.

"In some sense, individual schools have been working on these things for a period of time, but it hasn't been systematic, districtwide. And these have been longstanding disparities that are long overdue to be addressed," said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction.

While the plan is broad in scope, it presents some insight into the district's vision for the future at a time when it's getting ready to welcome a new superintendent and craft a new five-year strategic plan.

"We hope this is a living, breathing document" that shows the district is putting its words into action, said Sarah Salem, director of continuous improvement and professional learning, during her presentation at the LPS board meeting Tuesday.

The "All Means All Action Plan" lists a number of strategies for each of the four goals.

Graduation rate

To tackle disparities in the graduation rate, committee members recommended evaluating the transition process for students at key junctures, such as the move from eighth grade to high school.

The committee also looked at expanding graduation pathways for students and professional-learning opportunities for new teachers.

The district already has programs in place — such as the college-readiness class AVID piloted at Lincoln Northeast — to expand upon, said Pat Hunter-Pirtle, director of secondary education and committee co-chair. AVID will be offered at 12 schools in the fall.

LPS' four-year graduation rate dropped slightly last year to 81.9%, down from the 83.6% rate in 2018-19 that the district used as a pre-pandemic baseline in the report.

Disparities also persisted. In the 2020-21 school year, 85.8% of white students graduated in four years. That's higher than their peers who are Black (64.9%), Hispanic (72.2%), Native (52.6%) and mixed race (71.3%). Only Asian students had a higher graduation rate at 92.5%.

"Ideally, there shouldn't be disparities," Hunter-Pirtle said. "That might be somewhat pie in the sky, but there shouldn't."

The goal is to cut the difference between the all-student graduation rate and all subgroups by 50%, meaning the target for nonwhite student groups would be anywhere from 76%-80%.

Student behavior

Disparities also exist in LPS' out-of-school suspension rate.

Less than 4% of all students receive out-of-school suspensions — handed down for more serious offenses — but students of color are suspended at a higher rate than their white peers. Black students, for example, were suspended last year at a ratio of 2.1, meaning they were 2.1 times more likely to be suspended than all other students.

The district would like to drop all ratios below 1.2, and the overall number of suspensions by 20%. To do so, the committee tasked with the issue recommended training staff in restorative and trauma-informed practices and ensuring a uniform system of support is implemented in each building.

The committee also recommended convening a committee to revise the LPS code of conduct to reflect restorative language.

The work to reduce suspensions is even more important given the increase in behavioral and mental health issues among students during the pandemic, said Russ Uhing, director of student services and committee co-chair.

"We had more kids coming back more anxious, not only social anxiety but also around COVID and things as well," Uhing said. "So we did see an increase in behavior (issues) at the start of the school year."

Honors course enrollment

More than 40% of LPS middle and high school students complete honors courses each year. Those include Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, dual-credit and differentiated classes.

Students of color, however, have historically lagged behind in honors course enrollment.

The committee tasked with this goal recommended improving communication about honors courses to students of color. Committee members also recommended growing awareness of the district's gifted program.

The committee conducted its own research into the issue, including surveying other school districts to learn about best practices, said Takako Olson, director of curriculum and instruction and committee co-chair.

Other action steps include establishing consistent districtwide practices to identify and recruit students of color into honors courses and the gifted program and providing teachers with additional professional development. Additionally, staff are exploring the idea of paying for AP test fees.

Hiring of certificated staff

Employing staff that accurately represents the student body has long been a challenge at LPS.

Roughly 94% of certified staff — which includes administrators, teachers, counselors, social workers and others — are white, compared with just 64% of students.

Retaining staff across the board is another challenge, although in recent years teachers of color have had higher retention rates than their white peers, said Vann Price, director of diversity, equity and inclusion and committee co-chair.

Committee members recommended expanding recruiting efforts and outreach to LPS students and candidates from diverse backgrounds and ensuring culturally responsive interview practices, including awareness of implicit biases.

Another recommendation included increasing support for teachers of color, including creating an optional dual-mentoring program to match teachers and mentors of color.

Price said a diverse staff helps all students, much like the movement to make sidewalks accessible helped more than just those with mobility challenges.

"I see this as that same thing. When we improve instruction, when we improve the number of staff within the district that represents the students we serve, it not only is going to help the students of color, it's going to help us all," Price said. "I just think it's a win-win."

Next steps

Discussions on how to implement the plan will begin this summer, but it won't be a one-and-done process.

"Not everything can be implemented in the first semester (this fall)," Salem said. "We've got to, as a district, identify for schools what are going to be the things that we start working on right away and what might take a year to implement."

Professional development workshops in the summer will focus on the four goals and conferences held each fall with principals will include discussions concerning individual schools' progress. Schools will have their own equity benchmarks outlined in school improvement plans as well, Salem said.

Some of the strategies, such as expanding the AVID program, would require budget requests that would have to go before the board for approval.

Board member Lanny Boswell signaled his support for the plan last month during a meeting of the board's student learning committee.

"I think it's up to us as a board to make sure that we're using this plan to guide the decisions that we make," he said.

Annie Mumgaard, a school board member who also serves on the student learning committee and has been a vocal advocate for the board's equity work, said "it feels like something has changed" in LPS' approach to equity.

"This just really feels like forward motion," she said.

While a more definitive timeline will be laid out in the strategic plan, officials reiterated that the work will be ongoing and the board will receive annual progress reports.

"We didn't get to where we got overnight and we won't completely close the disparities overnight either," Larson said. "But what will be important is that everyone continuously works on this and we do make progress — measurable progress."

