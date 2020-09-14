Federal lawsuit alleges LPS violated Title IX by handling of incident on school trip

Three days later, the Scott principal told the victim’s mother, who also is an unnamed plaintiff in the lawsuit, that her son was being removed from the classes he shared with B.A. and would spend a substantial part of the remainder of the spring semester doing his coursework in the administration office, the lawsuit alleges.

That’s the last conversation the mother had with school officials about the incident.

A representative of the victim’s mother called police the next day, the lawsuit says, and B.A. was eventually removed from school.

In the fall, both boys started school at Southwest High School, and LPS allowed B.A. to participate in the school’s offseason football camp. Because of that, the victim did not participate in football until B.A. transferred to another school later in the fall, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit alleges that LPS failed to promptly and equitably resolve the sexual harassment complaint between the two boys, allowed B.A. to stay in the hotel room with the victim the night after the incident, and didn’t immediately contact the victim’s mother or ask how she felt about the two sharing a hotel room the following night.