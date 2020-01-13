Fate of bill allowing teachers to 'physically intervene' with violent students uncertain

Now, he said, it’s important to back teachers.

“We are losing very good teachers because of this issue,” he said. “They can’t teach. They’re not allowed to control their classroom.”

A third bill would direct lottery funds to pay for the teacher training for up to five years, using about $2 million of lottery funds in reserve to begin training immediately, Groene said.

A sticking point for several senators: a provision that says teachers and school personnel won’t be criminally or civilly liable for physical intervention as long as it’s “reasonable.”

Groene said the bill essentially restates existing case law that makes it clear teachers can protect themselves or others.

Several senators questioned why the bill is necessary if it's already a matter of law and said it will reinforce disproportionate use of force on special-education and minority students.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha said he also was concerned the bill expanded the use of “physical intervention” to all school personnel, some of whom may have no training in dealing with children.

Several advocacy groups held a news conference Monday to express their opposition.