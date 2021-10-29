Farm to School program takes root at Lincoln Pius X; school board recall efforts grounded

Drawing those connections is one of the main missions of the program, whether through using local produce from area growers in culinary classes or just to make some pretty darn good pumpkin bread for lunch.

"(The students) absolutely loved that," Goeden said.

Bringing in local produce is also a way for students to sample new foods — like kale chips, roasted turnips, sweet and savory squash — which have proven to be favorites, too.

Fehr, who transitioned into farming and ag education after working in software engineering, said COVID-19 pointed out the pitfalls of relying on a global supply chain, including for food.

"I think that we just sort of assume that food is going to arrive to us magically at the grocery store," he said.

And although Nebraska is a state built on agriculture, much of the food we consume is imported, he said.

"So how can we change that? One of the ways is for us to just simply grow our own food."

On Wednesday, Fehr dropped by the Pius X cafeteria with fun activities for students to take part in — like a seed identification quiz and a guess-the-number-of-peppers challenge.