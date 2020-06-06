Family literacy classes offer more than English lessons during a pandemic

“They knew this had to happen and now it was a priority,” Asher said.

LPS was the first district in the state to begin family literacy programs two decades ago, funded through the National Center for Families Learning, Asher said.

The program has four parts: English classes for the parents; child care for the younger children; parent time when the class discusses community issues, connects parents to resources and helps them navigate a new culture and community; and time in their child’s classroom, where they can see what happens, get to know the teachers and learn with their child.

Family Literacy delivered via Zoom was different: no child care, so LPS officials shared activities parents could do with their younger children at home. Classes were an hour, rather than two, and they offered reviews and additional support in various forms.

“It was a process,” Newquist said. “I think the first day we had three parents from Elliott and one from Prescott. And we were thrilled to death. Because it’s baby steps.”

And those baby steps worked, with more than 100 parents ultimately linking to Zoom each day to learn English, and connect with other parents, and learn about what was happening in their community.