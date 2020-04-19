Families living at home in a pandemic: 'We're all confused'

Forget about the cubbies with pencils and colored pens and crayons, the paper worksheets handed out daily, passing from one small hand to another.
The sidewalk and driveway are the Villanueva children’s canvas now, chalk their medium and one that works quite nicely for practicing vocabulary or multiplication or the “sight words” their teacher says they should recognize automatically.
Because part of this new reality, thrust upon the world by a virus with the ability to spread through a community with disturbing speed, is that nobody’s reaching into those cubbies at school or completing a worksheet at a desk in their classroom.
School is at home now, where mom is working at her own job and making meals and doing laundry and loading the dishwasher and overseeing the schoolwork of two high school students and two in grade school.
It’s been a dizzying change, and four weeks in Christy Villanueva, whose husband still drives to Omaha every day for work, is adamant about this point: A little bit of schoolwork is going to happen outside each day.
“At first it was very difficult,” said Villanueva, who like parents everywhere has found herself juggling working from home, child-rearing, finances and teacher duties. “As we’ve gone along it’s gotten easier.”
Nola Derby-Bennett is directing Lincoln’s Community Learning Centers from home, alongside her husband, who’s doing his job from home, with their third grader Stella and 23-year-old son Cole, who’s home from Florida since his outdoor education job was put on hold.
“I feel like it took awhile for us to get into a routine, to not feel like it was insane all the time,” said Derby-Bennett.
Brittni Warneke’s husband is a surgical tech who’s gone often now and tries to separate himself from his family, coming home after the kids are in bed or keeping them at a distance until he showers and changes.
Brittni stays home with Eli, a kindergartner, and his two younger siblings, trying to establish a new routine, master the technology and help Eli accept the reality that no, this isn’t the way Mrs. Dinsdale does it, but it will have to do for now.
“There’s a reason I’m not a teacher, so there’s that,” she said. “You feel like they’re not quite getting what they deserve … but we’re making it work.”
Alice Hillhouse used to teach math at Lincoln High and now teaches math from home, with Carson, a junior at Lincoln High, and Ashley, a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, whose school is at home.
Having three people doing regular Zoom meetings put a heavy strain on their once perfectly reliable internet service. And it made Hillhouse worry about those students starting from a point of less-than-reliable internet service.
“I’d be in a meeting and I couldn’t understand what people were saying because it would freeze on you, or you sound like Darth Vadar,” she said. They called their provider and updated their speed, and things are better now, but not perfect.
Natalie Leininger is technically a junior at Lincoln High, but decided to graduate a year early, so now she’s finishing her last year of high school at home with her parents, a brother who’s a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a sister in third grade.
She loves art and writing, and part of her new routine is journaling. She maps out a schedule each day, tracks how she’s feeling during this strange, unprecedented time.
“It’s like trying to find that balance,” she said. “How much work do I do, how much free time?”
All these families have common struggles: turning what felt like chaos into a new routine, feeling overwhelmed by the new technology, having a work day that stretches way beyond eight hours, trying to keep kids motivated.
The kids face those struggles, too, minus their friends and their teachers and old routine.
The introverted part of Leininger doesn’t mind being home with her family now, but there’s this other part that really, really misses connecting with people every day, face-to-face.
“Even being an introvert, I realize how much I value being with other people,” she said. “I really do love talking to these people. That gratitude has increased.”
Things got easier for Villanueva when she made schedules for the kids. The older two are pretty self-sufficient and have been able to help her master Google Classroom and the other technology used to get lessons from teachers at their homes to students at theirs — a challenge even for the computer-savvy.
The daily deluge of emails from teachers was overwhelming, too, and her younger kids require more help and guidance. And they miss seeing their teachers.
“Zoom is not enough," she said.
Helping kids with schoolwork means putting your own work on hold, which means working weekends or nights or early in the morning.
“It does drag out the workday a little longer,” Derby-Bennett said. “I’m answering emails in the evenings, a few days I got up at 4.”
Her daughter, Stella, still looks forward to school, so motivation isn’t a problem, and Derby-Bennett has figured out she can answer emails while Stella does the daily lesson from school, so she can stop easily and answer questions as they arise.
She’s also lucky, she said, because her husband works from home, too, so they can juggle their schedules to accommodate the things Stella needs. Learning has taken on lots of forms: making cupcakes and getting pen pals and making putters out of empty paper rolls.
There are other demands in a quarantine, when one’s whole sense of time gets lost in the endless days: lunch needs to be made, and the dishwasher needs to be loaded. There’s laundry and cleaning a house full of people all the time.
One of the things that helped at the Warneke house was Eli being able to see his teacher, even over Zoom, and knowing she wanted him to do the work, not just mom.
Regular check-ins from his teachers have helped him adjust to this new way of doing things, to understand why he can’t just go to the school so nearby, to see his teacher and his friends when he’s not sick.
“I think he’s taking it pretty well,” Brittni Warneke said. “He’s confused. We’re all confused.”
Those first two weeks were tough for Leininger’s younger sister, who is on the autism spectrum, and it required lots of conversations between her parents and the teachers to figure out what worked and what didn’t. But she enjoys the quiet of home, Leininger said, and being able to take breaks during the day to work on the origami she loves and recharge.
At the Hillhouse home, Carson sleeps in more these days and finds motivation a bit challenging, though he’s doing the work and helping his dad with yard work and working out some.
His sister, Ashley, misses the sorority where she was living and the studio culture she loved as an architecture student at UNL, where she and her classmates spent hours working together, bouncing ideas off each other.
Now she has lots of Zoom meetings and studies in her bedroom, where she's hung a sign to let family members know when she's video-conferencing. She made one for her mom, too.
Before the pandemic, Carson would have been playing baseball and going to prom and visiting colleges. His mom can’t fix the first two, but figured she can do something about the last one.
So they’ve added a Friday afternoon trip to their routine. Once the final school bell would have rung, they take a drive through the campuses of nearby private and state colleges, getting a view from a car window of what life might hold in the coming years.
There have been silver linings in all of this: more time with family, appreciating those things that life offered before the pandemic.
“It’s busier around here because we’re all trying to find our own spaces to do our own things,” Leininger said. “But it’s also nice because we’re finding time to interact with each other. … I didn’t realize how much we don’t see each other.”
Stella Bennett has been able to spend time with her older brother, who went off to college when she was still in day care, memories her mom thinks will stick with her when she thinks back to this time, years later.
But the reality is also this: quarantining and social distancing is hard, not just on the parents, but on the kids, a point Stella made her mom realize as they drove by her school while running an errand.
“All of a sudden I heard her sobbing in the back seat,” Derby-Bennett said.
I miss my school, said the third-grader. I miss my friends.
“Cognitively, she understands why she’s not in school,” said her mom. “But it doesn’t make it any easier.”
Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby
See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.
Grata Bar & Lounge has started offering family-style meals — entrees that serve four to six people for $25 and could be put together for curbside pickup and delivery — to keep the restaurant afloat.
Updated list of closings, cancellations, postponements and announcements of modified hours of operation in the Lincoln area
If your business or activity is closed, canceled or postponed, please email citydesk@journalstar.com.
Doctors in Omaha invented a patient mask to protect healthcare workers in the operating and recovery rooms.
The Urgent Care Clinic of Lincoln, located at 72nd and Pioneers, is now providing drive-up testing for COVID-19.
State surpasses 1,000 positive coronavirus cases; deaths reported in Douglas, Gage, Hamilton counties
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,066 cases in its Thursday evening update, up 86 from Wednesday evening's total.
Senators urged Gov. Ricketts to include grocery store, pharmacy and food production workers in the definition of front-line emergency service providers.
Parks and Rec was concerned that some children didn't heed the message that play equipment is off limits.
Five patients have been transferred from CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island to Omaha-area hospitals within the past 36 hours.
Because of its current limited supply, the CEO said Bryan will "start out very slow" and process tests only from seriously ill people who are inpatients in its hospital locations.
Test results have confirmed three more cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County on Thursday, bringing the total of known local cases to 62.
The facility brought back seven residents Wednesday and an Enlivant spokesperson said it planned to bring back others Thursday.
The Lincoln Children’s Zoo expected 2020 to be the first year it stayed open from beginning to end.
Hospital staff and administrators gathered in the hospital on Wednesday to cheer for Felipe Chavez-Ramirez, who will continue his recovery at home.
Executive Travel held a "grand reopening" and virtual ribbon cutting to celebrate employees returning to work.
State employees union official says worried workers continue to contact his office. On Wednesday, the union plans to deliver 1,600 petitions to Gov. Pete Ricketts.
A 53-foot refrigerated trailer would serve as a backup to Lancaster County Emergency Management's portable morgue should the coronavirus cause a surge in deaths.
A woman in her 80s died Thursday after being transferred to Lincoln, and a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions died Tuesday at Gold Crest Retirement, Public Health Solutions Director Kim Showalter said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said he remains focused on keeping Nebraskans safe and preventing the state’s health care system from being overrun because…
“It just seemed like a terrible idea ... to say here’s this stranger,” said the Lincoln High School teacher about having a substitute take her place.
Darrell Dibben had been a resident of a Blair assisted living facility, Carter Place, which was temporarily closed after 19 coronavirus cases were linked to its residents and staff by the end of March.
President Ted Carter said NU is watching state tax receipts and the ongoing budget process at the state level before it decides to cut any programs or impose salary cuts as the university seeks to "be a good partner" to state government.
From Christmas lights in Minden to a COVID-19 test relay by the State Patrol, many people have stepped up to spread cheer and kindness in Linc…
Journal Star photographers have captured life in the city for the past month with some activities going on as usual but many sights out of the norm.
Some plants are taking the temperature of employees before they enter facilities and offering protective face shields to workers who request them.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said while the city has relatively few positive cases compared to others based on population, health officials do expect to see more cases in the coming days.
Nebraska lost more than 6,400 jobs in March, $17.2 million in wages and $2.2 million in self-employment income, the report estimates.
A study by Kaiser Health News resulted in this headline in the Daily Beast that stirred internet traffic: "Nebraska getting $300G in federal money for each coronavirus case while NY gets $12G."
Bryan Health officials said Monday that they are getting COVID-19 test results back much faster than they were a couple of weeks ago.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is investigating two new cases — a man in his 20s and a woman in her 60s — to determine how they contracted the virus.
According to figures from the Realtors Association of Lincoln, home sales appear to have slowed down over the past couple of weeks.
“It was shocking. It gives you that oh-my-God feeling,” said the daughter of a man at an Adams retirement home diagnosed with COVID-19. “A lot of people think this is a joke. They don’t understand the impact it is having on people.”
COVID-19 has touched everyone's life, and news has become, in some sense, a matter of life and death.
Nebraska prisons director Scott Frakes said the Department of Correctional Services has had a pandemic plan for years.
Todd Fandrich has made 100 wooden Easter bunnies for local health-care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. “Seeing how happy the bunnies make people makes me want to keep building them,” he said.
As of Friday, Bryan had five patients in its hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 patients with suspected cases who are awaiting test results.
"I thought it was a great message," said Paige Duncan, adding that she thinks it's one that connects with a lot of people right now.
Police and sheriff's deputies in the Lincoln area are continuing to be called to more mental health calls, the suspected result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The woman is an employee of Selleck Dining Hall and is not hospitalized, said UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed.
The governor said he would issue a new directed health measure to clarify rules statewide. One provision closes barber shops, beauty salons, tattoo parlors and gentleman's clubs that were still allowed to operate in some areas.
Results from testing for coronavirus at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney this week showed three male youths were positive…
As more parking spots open up, more Lincoln residents are hitting city parks.
"It's a great way for people to be able to vote" at a time when Nebraskans confront the coronavirus pandemic threat, Ricketts said. "I'd encourage people to take advantage of that."
The Lincoln man who was the city's first death from coronavirus was in his 50s and had an underlying health condition, city officials said Wednesday afternoon.
Amber Rolfzen has now experienced the worldwide health catastrophe in two waves. The first in Italy, then last month in Papillion.
In an email sent to faculty and staff Friday, Elizabeth Spiller, who started as the new executive vice chancellor in March, said the decision follows the cancellation of summer travel, internship and other opportunities for students.
"The plan is by noon to be at that 1,500 units-per-day production level," University of Nebraska-Lincoln engineering Professor Shane Farritor said. "We'll do that until the wheels fall off."
For the second time in less than two weeks, another one of Lincoln’s largest companies is reacting to news that an employee had contracted COVID-19.
After this weekend, the state is shutting down all overnight camping in its parks and recreation and wildlife management areas — and will keep…
Good news for Lincoln Public Schools seniors: Graduation ceremonies are tentatively planned for July 26.
A UNMC professor and infectious disease specialist says models are not meant to be answers.
With warm weather, a pool skimmer, YouTube, some poster board, a bargain buy from Costco and an SUV, Liz Shotkoski and her four kids brought cheer to their neighborhood.
All students will get “satisfactory” or “unsatisfactory” grades on all fourth-quarter assignments and on their final class grades.
After his 3D printer sat in a box for almost two years, Nolan Miska finally had a reason to take it out.
The study suggests that COVID-19 patients may create aerosols of virus and contaminate surfaces that may pose a risk for transmission.
A number of businesses in Lincoln either just opened in the past few weeks or were scheduled to open soon are now faced with tough decisions about what to do in the face of restrictions on people being together.
From the DoorDash driver to the cleaning service owner to the speed trainer for former Huskers, see how jobs and routines have been dramatical…
The uncertainty of an unprecedented global pandemic has changed everything for the more than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln’s schools.
Nebraska Medicine ear, nose and throat specialist Christie Barnes says over the past couple weeks UNMC has seen more patients that complain of loss of sense of smell with minimal additional symptoms of COVID-19.
The coronavirus pandemic has put plenty of aspects of life on hold, but at least one Lincoln couple refused to let social distancing stop them from taking their vows this week.
Cars and SUVs and ATVs and pickups rolled slowly through the streets of Waverly this week, a collective stiff-arm to a pandemic disrupting the…
A Hall County woman in her 60s has also died from the coronavirus, officials said Friday afternoon.
Kawasaki said it will provide supplemental pay during the shutdown, which, when combined with unemployment benefits, will ensure workers receive 60% of their normal pay.
“Our first daughter was born during the Ebola scare,” dad said. “And our second was born during the Zika scare.” Then he paused. “But the first two don’t compare to what we’re facing now.”
The governor was ready for questions from constituents Thursday night at an NET News town hall.
Lincoln funeral homes are staggering visitations and live-streaming services in the time of coronavirus.
Residents watched and listened from their apartments and the balconies overlooking the center’s courtyard.
The order takes effect at 8 a.m. Thursday.
"We are seeing up to 75 to 100 a day, which is an increase from what we typically see of 10 to 15 a day," Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said Wednesday.
City Hall: Strip club crowd, backyard bonfire party, domestic-violence class among Lincoln's first COVID-19 gathering complaints
One man reported the domestic violence class he had to attend, and another person reported too many people and pets inside PetSmart.
The Meeting Place, which had hosted nearly 60 12-step recovery meetings every week, closed due to coronavirus precautions. But a Lincoln church opened its doors to more meetings.
Take a look at the 1918 flu pandemic response in Lincoln and Nebraska. Millions were infected globally.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.