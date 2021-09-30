Falcons by a feather: Lincoln Northwest's purple-and-gray mascot unveiled

The suggestions were wide-ranging.

"We got everything from narwhals to cotton candies, from pink to whatever color, and then we really consolidated what the community wanted," Cooper said.

What students and families wanted was clear — some kind of recognition of the history of Air Park, the Lincoln Airport and the Air Force that once operated a base out there.

Falcons were a tie to the Air Force, while Jets and Aviators also emerged as finalists.

A final survey was then sent out to families and students over the past couple of months. Enthusiasm for each was high — each garnered over 30% of the vote. Soon, it appeared Aviators would win out.

But on the last day of the survey, Aug. 20, just as it was about to close, Falcons swooped into the lead.

"It definitely was a surprise," said Cooper, who was the former principal at Schoo Middle School. "It was a really, really close race."

Chris Warner, a longtime graphic designer at Lincoln Public Schools who created the logo, had even started out on some preliminary airplane designs for the Aviators before the survey was finalized.