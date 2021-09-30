Falcons by a feather: Lincoln Northwest's purple-and-gray mascot unveiled

The race was wing and wing.
Falcons and Aviators and Jets — all contending to be the mascot of Lincoln Northwest High School, the newest high school in Air Park set to open next fall at Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets.
The allusions to that part of town's ties to air travel were obvious.
But what mascot would be worthy enough to join the likes of Knights and Rockets and Silver Hawks, Links and Spartans and Navigators?
And what about the colors — orange, yellow, purple, light blue?
Well, the community has spoken: It's the Lincoln Northwest Falcons by a purple-and-gray feather.
Students from northwest Lincoln unveiled the Lincoln Northwest mascot and its accompanying school colors in a confetti-filled ceremony Thursday afternoon at Arnold Elementary School.
"This is the moment that I've been waiting for" said Cedric Cooper, Lincoln Northwest's principal. "We're really excited now that we have our identity."
How the school landed on Falcons started in the community, Cooper said.
Northwest staff went out to students and families from the various feeder schools — Arnold and Roper elementary schools and Park and Schoo middle schools — to brainstorm ideas through open houses.
The suggestions were wide-ranging.
"We got everything from narwhals to cotton candies, from pink to whatever color, and then we really consolidated what the community wanted," Cooper said.
What students and families wanted was clear — some kind of recognition of the history of Air Park, the Lincoln Airport and the Air Force that once operated a base out there.
Falcons were a tie to the Air Force, while Jets and Aviators also emerged as finalists.
A final survey was then sent out to families and students over the past couple of months. Enthusiasm for each was high — each garnered over 30% of the vote. Soon, it appeared Aviators would win out.
But on the last day of the survey, Aug. 20, just as it was about to close, Falcons swooped into the lead.
"It definitely was a surprise," said Cooper, who was the former principal at Schoo Middle School. "It was a really, really close race."
Chris Warner, a longtime graphic designer at Lincoln Public Schools who created the logo, had even started out on some preliminary airplane designs for the Aviators before the survey was finalized.
"Then the next day or two days later they said, 'No, it's officially the Falcons," said Warner.
So Warner got to work on an avian design, piecing together clip art samples and trying out different colors the school considered — from purple, to light blue to a combination of purple and light blue.
For Warner, who estimated he's designed over 90% of LPS' current logos, the work was business as usual.
"You have to listen to what the customers want, and the schools are the customers," he said.
His final product is still an ode to Lincoln's aviation past. The purple falcon, with white and gray accents on its wings and sharp talons, sports a pair of aviation goggles.
Preslee Ryan, 9, said she voted for Falcons because it was similar to Eagles, the mascot for Arnold, where she's a fourth grader. Her classmate Aaliyah Lashae agreed. Matteo Martinez, on the other, rooted for Lions early on, but Falcons is growing on him.
"(Lincoln Northwest) is where I want to go to school," he said proudly, wearing a purple Falcons T-shirt.
Lincoln Northwest is one of two new smaller high schools and an elementary school being built with a $290 million bond issue passed in 2020. Standing Bear High School is set to open in fall 2023, while Robinson Elementary School will open next fall.
Rob Psencik, the school's athletic director, said staff are already looking at how to incorporate the logo and mascot for uniforms.
On the academic side, having an identity will help recruit teachers to the school, Cooper said, work Lincoln Northwest will take on over the next couple of months.
And just down the street from Arnold on Northwest 48th Street, another kind of work continues at the site of the new high school, where masons continue to lay bricks as the school's facade takes shape.
Where, next fall, students will walk the halls, the first Falcons to do so.
Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack