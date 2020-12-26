FAFSA completions down slightly in Nebraska amid nationwide concerns

In an essay published last month, Bill DeBaun, the director of data and evaluation at NCAN, said about 90% of those who complete the FAFSA before graduating high school go on to enroll in college the next semester, compared with just 55% of those who don’t.

“All this amounts to a slow-motion train wreck, present and future, for higher education attainment,” DeBaun wrote. “The educational trajectories of millions of students are on the line, as are their own economic futures and those of their families, communities, states and the nation overall.”

As with so many other issues this year, the coronavirus pandemic is the chief suspect for why FAFSA completions have fallen behind.

When schools closed in March and returned in various forms of in-person and virtual schooling this fall, the focus shifted for many teachers, counselors and administrators to just getting by day-to-day, said Les Monroe, the director of college planning for EducationQuest.

“It’s life in a pandemic,” Monroe said. “It’s not because people are not trying harder than they ever have. Schools are doing everything they can just to meet the needs of today.”