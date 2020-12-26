FAFSA completions down slightly in Nebraska amid nationwide concerns

An important step every year for many high school seniors in Nebraska and across the country who plan to pursue higher education is completing and submitting the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
Two months after the window for filing the FAFSA opened Oct. 1, however, the number of Nebraska high school seniors who have submitted the application qualifying them for federal, state and institutional aid is down from last year.
According to the Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education, which administers and tracks student aid programs in the state, FAFSA completions by this year’s senior class are 5% behind last year’s seniors.
The National College Attainment Network, meanwhile, estimated the number of FAFSAs completed by high schoolers in the Cornhusker State is down 13.6% from last year, slightly better than the 14% decline nationally.
While each organization calculates FAFSA completion rates differently, there is a growing concern that the lag could signal fewer students choosing to attend college next year.
“A lot of students rely on financial assistance to help them pay their bills to go to college,” said Ritchie Morrow, financial aid officer for the Coordinating Commission. “If they don’t apply for financial aid, they can’t get financial assistance, and if they can’t get financial assistance, many just won’t go.”
In an essay published last month, Bill DeBaun, the director of data and evaluation at NCAN, said about 90% of those who complete the FAFSA before graduating high school go on to enroll in college the next semester, compared with just 55% of those who don’t.
“All this amounts to a slow-motion train wreck, present and future, for higher education attainment,” DeBaun wrote. “The educational trajectories of millions of students are on the line, as are their own economic futures and those of their families, communities, states and the nation overall.”
As with so many other issues this year, the coronavirus pandemic is the chief suspect for why FAFSA completions have fallen behind.
When schools closed in March and returned in various forms of in-person and virtual schooling this fall, the focus shifted for many teachers, counselors and administrators to just getting by day-to-day, said Les Monroe, the director of college planning for EducationQuest.
“It’s life in a pandemic,” Monroe said. “It’s not because people are not trying harder than they ever have. Schools are doing everything they can just to meet the needs of today.”
With fewer campus tours and college fairs, high school visits by admissions reps and financial aid nights for students and parents, the events that usually generate excitement and awareness about filing a FAFSA aren’t there this year, Monroe added.
Andrea Orozco-Lopez, a senior at Lincoln East High School, said not being present at school full-time has made it harder to stay on top of completing the FAFSA, as well as other end-of-high school requirements.
She leaned on the experiences of her older sister, Elisa, a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, to help in applying to colleges, and at the recommendation of a school guidance counselor, schedule a meeting at EducationQuest in November.
Using her family’s tax information and some other documents, Orozco-Lopez worked with an EducationQuest rep over Zoom to finish her application.
“It actually was a really easy process,” said Orozco-Lopez, who plans to attend either UNL or Boston University to pursue a career as a criminal defense attorney. “The hardest part was getting the motivation to just get it started.”
Like Monroe, Orozco-Lopez speculated the drop in FAFSA completions may be the result of how overwhelmed students and their families have become during the pandemic.
“A lot of parents and students are struggling right now, financially or emotionally,” she said. “That might be a big factor why students aren’t completing their FAFSA.”
While financial aid applications completion among high school seniors in Nebraska is down, Morrow said the number of resident undergraduate students who have submitted a FAFSA this year is up 50% over last year — a bright spot for the 2020-21 cycle.
And of the 18,904 college students who had completed the form as of Nov. 19, just more than half would qualify for federal assistance such as Pell Grants under the current guidelines, meaning those students are in greater need of financial help going to college.
Morrow said the Coordinating Commission has a few hunches as to why the number of undergrads filing FAFSA forms shot up this year.
Several colleges, including the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Nebraska Wesleyan University and Union College, have announced tuition waiver programs for students from families with household incomes of less than $60,000, Morrow said.
The Education Department also sent out an email reminder at the end of October reminding students to finish their FAFSA before the end of the semester, and with schedules altered in response to COVID, many students took on the task earlier.
Justin Chase Brown, the director of scholarships and financial aid at UNL, said the FAFSA renewal rate among current students is “encouraging,” while the completion rate for incoming students is down compared with previous years.
“That’s not at all surprising right now,” Brown said, adding UNL’s deadline for applying for need-based aid is April 1, “so there is plenty of time to make that up.”
But, he added, FAFSA completion rates can be “the canary in the coal mine.”
If the number of FAFSAs filed, both by Nebraska students as well as those across the country, remain substantially lower than in previous years, Brown said UNL might see a drop in the number of first-year students who enroll.
“What’s more concerning for higher education in general is how down those numbers are across the board nationally,” Brown said. “We’re probably going to see a drop in college-going in general.”
At Southeast Community College, similar to community colleges across the country, roughly 75% of students receive some sort of federal student aid, which administrative director of admissions Kat Kreikemeier said starts with completing the FAFSA.
Although FAFSA numbers are down nationally, Kreikemeier doesn’t anticipate it will lead to a drop in the number of students at SCC.
Unlike four-year institutions, the community college serving 15 counties in Southeast Nebraska has open enrollment, which allows students to complete the application at any time during the enrollment period.
It also serves a more diverse population of learners, from high school students in dual-credit courses to adult learners looking to retool for a career change.
“There’s a lot of opportunity, so we think we’re still going to see a lot of people complete the FAFSA,” she said.
