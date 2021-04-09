'Factors other than making money' to be considered in how NU invests funds

“What it does do is create flexibility for you to consider factors other than making money,” Carter said. “I think we can all agree that there is value in flexibility, and that responsible investing is a best practice that aligns with the priorities of our students, faculty and staff.”

By adopting the policy, Carter said NU would work toward its 2025 goal of only investing in companies that have a sustainability plan in place.

“We would engage with (environmental, social and governance) experts who can help us make certain that we invest only in companies that are doing real, meaningful work in clean energy,” he said. “In other words, no greenwashing allowed.”

About a dozen students addressed regents Friday, voicing support for the policy change and thanking both the board and administrators in working with them on this issue.

But several students also told regents they expect more to be done to align the university’s financial decisions with its commitment to sustainability, which they said will become increasingly important to future students.