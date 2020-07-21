Face masks, hand washing, screening, distancing foundation of LPS reopening plan

The nearly 600 pages of Lincoln Public Schools reopening plan released Tuesday are based on four underlying practices: self-screenings, mandatory face coverings, hand hygiene and physical distancing when possible.
The 30-page summary and supporting documents spell out exactly how that will happen -- from having students come into schools from multiple entrances to a moratorium on assemblies and performances, closing all drinking fountains and putting up Plexiglas barriers in small, high-traffic areas.
LPS staff were briefed on the plan Tuesday morning and families received the summary on Tuesday afternoon. LPS officials will discuss it at the mayor’s daily coronavirus briefing and hold a virtual town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom or Facebook live.
LPS officials said they’ve met twice weekly with local health officials for months, talked with other school districts and reviewed a variety of recommendations including those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Academy of Pediatrics and state and national education associations.
And still, said Superintendent Steve Joel, the most worrisome prospect is the unknown.
“We are trying to do our best to plan for that,” he said. “But there are still some unknowns. Where is the risk dial going from here? What is being learned via science with regard to viral spread? There’s just new information coming out all the time.”
The plan -- with the start of school just three weeks away -- comes amidst a national debate about reopening schools, a push from the president to do so and opposition from teachers worried about whether they and their students will be adequately protected.
Last week -- with the number of positive COVID-19 cases increasing in both Lancaster and Douglas counties -- the Lincoln Education Association asked LPS to delay reopening in person, and the Omaha Education Association made a similar request of Omaha Public Schools.
LPS officials have already discussed the broad strokes of the plan, which at this point has students returning Aug. 12 -- except for those whose parents sign a waiver and choose to have them learn remotely.
Parents will be sent the waiver form Tuesday and have until July 31 to make a decision. The waiver requires students learn remotely for a minimum of 10 days.
The plan will follow the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s risk dial, which now sits in the orange, or high risk, range. Many of the restrictions would be loosened in the green (low) range; if the dial goes to the red (severe) zone, all learning would be remote.
In the yellow (moderate) and orange range, all students will be required to wear face coverings, use hand sanitizer as they enter and leave classrooms and social distance as much as possible. If the dial moves too far into the orange zone, high school students could start staggered schedules to reduce the number of people in the building.
LPS officials have acknowledged that the CDC’s six-foot physical distancing recommendation won’t be possible in many cases, but note that the American Academy of Pediatrics says 3 feet is sufficient -- if not always attainable -- and local health officials say spacing is less necessary when face coverings and good handwashing and sanitation practices are in place.
Parents will be asked to prescreen their children and keep them home if they display any symptoms. LPS officials have ordered refrigerator magnets with questions parents should ask each day -- and what “yes” answers require they keep children home.
Here’s some of the details they landed on for school in the yellow or orange range:
Face coverings
Students and staff will each be given two cloth face coverings, though they can also bring their own. Schools will have disposable masks available. Bandanas can’t be used as face coverings. Face shields cannot be used instead of masks because they do not provide protection from spread from respiratory droplets, but they can be used in addition to masks.
Students will get face covering “breaks” hourly, as long as six-foot physical distancing can be maintained.
They also can be removed when students are working with speech language pathologists (who will wear face shields), while eating lunch, during recess and other outside activities and during some instruction such as phonics and English language learning.
Face coverings will be worn on buses.
Students who refuse to wear a mask will be disciplined following procedures similar to other rule infractions: visits to the office, suspension for repeated offenses and ultimately a shift to remote learning.
Positive cases
LPS will notify staff and families when a positive case has been identified at their school. Local health department officials will do contact tracing, with the help of school nurses, and notify families or staff who have had a high-risk contact, which includes contact without face masks for 15 minutes or more and closer than 6 feet.
Students will be sent home if they test positive, have had a high-risk contact or exhibit symptoms.
If students have symptoms at school they will be sent to the health office for a screening and if they’re suspected of having COVID-19 or been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, they will be sent to an isolation area until a parent can pick them up.
If someone in a student’s home tested positive, the health department would require the student (and others in the house) to be quarantined. If students are sent home because they’re exhibiting symptoms, their siblings also will be sent home.
Students must be fever-free for 72 hours and remain home for 10 days from the time symptoms began or they tested positive. Students or staff who test negative can return to school.
Breakfast, lunches
Students will be spread out as much as possible and schools will explore using additional space, such as gyms, hallways and auditoriums, for students to eat. Schools will use one-directional seating when possible, students will wear masks in line and use hand sanitizer before they go into the cafeteria. Schools will be asked to adjust traffic flow to reduce crowding and wash down tables between lunches.
Elementary students will eat with their classes. Food choices will be limited.
Cleaning, disinfecting
Custodial staff will clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces in common areas twice a day, and other school staff will clean high-touch areas once a day in elementary schools and after each period in secondary schools. They’ll wipe down shared items after each use.
Students will wash hands or use sanitizer when they arrive, before lunch, after touching their faces, after using the bathroom, playing outside or touching objects others have touched, when coming or going from the classroom.
Students will have their own bag of supplies with pencils, markers, scissors and similar items so they don’t have to share. Classroom books must be quarantined for 72 hours after use.
Drinking fountains will be turned off and covered in plastic, but students can fill water bottles at classroom sinks, and schools will have disposable cups for students who don’t have water bottles.
Classroom organization
Elementary school students will stay with their classmates all day and “specials teachers” -- computer, music, art -- will come to them. “Satellite libraries” will be placed in each classroom. Students will go to P.E., which will be held outside when possible or with six-foot social distancing inside (they can take off their masks), but students won’t be able to change clothes in locker rooms, except for swimming classes.
Middle and high school students will go from classroom to classroom, including art, and may use the library but won’t share materials. Books will be quarantined for 72 hours after use.
Schools will adjust hallway traffic patterns and lunch lines to reduce crowding and encourage students to keep an arms' length away from peers.
Music
Students will be able to sing while wearing face coverings and elementary students will be able to play instruments and work in small groups with six feet of space between them.
In secondary band and orchestra, string and percussion students will wear face coverings, and LPS is buying bell covers for wind instruments. Bands will practice outside with physical distancing or in smaller groups.
High school choirs can be moved to larger spaces for better physical distancing, or practice in smaller groups. No partner dancing, sharing music or choir robes during the first semester.
Kindergarten
Schools will hold "jump start" kindergarten programs as well as kindergarten orientation before the start of school to help children prepare, including getting them used to the physical distancing and mask rules.
Orientation might be held outside and physical distancing and facial coverings are required for parents.
Remote learning
Students who have opted for remote learning will Zoom in to the in-person classroom. There will be some ability to interact, but LPS officials said teachers will be focused primarily on the students in class. Some classes won’t be available remotely.
Attendance will be taken as normal for both remote and in-person students. For elementary school students learning remotely, packets may need to be picked up and returned by parents.
Depending on how many students choose to learn remotely, LPS will try to put them in one class in elementary grades, so fewer teachers are balancing both remote and in-person learning.
If the risk dial moves to red, all students would start remote learning, zooming into classes daily. Attendance would be taken. The plan includes specific schedules for each grade level.
If high schools move to staggered schedules, students whose last names starting with letters A-K would attend school Monday, Tuesday and the first and third Wednesdays of each month. Students whose last names starting with L-Z would attend Thursdays, Fridays and the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. Students at home would Zoom in to their same classes.
Students in the focus programs and Career Academy could attend school on their remote days but would have to provide their own transportation. Students who attend Bryan Community, the student-parent program and some special education programs would attend every day.
LPS has extensive plans for the Community Learning Centers, special education and early childhood programs that in a broad way mirror the rules spelled out for classes in general.
Extracurricular activities
There will be no field trips, nor parent-teacher organization activities such as fun nights, book fairs or classroom parties. Booster club and parent meetings must be held virtually. No parent volunteers and few other visitors will be allowed in schools.
Open houses prior to the start of school will be done virtually or through pre-recorded messages. Fall parent-teacher conferences will be held virtually.
For sports, LPS will follow Nebraska School Activities Association recommendations within the context of the local health department's risk dial. In all but the red range, sports will have full practices and competitions.
Small training groups, regular cleaning and sanitizing and physical distancing will be encouraged.
