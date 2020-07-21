Face masks, hand washing, screening, distancing foundation of LPS reopening plan

LPS officials have acknowledged that the CDC’s six-foot physical distancing recommendation won’t be possible in many cases, but note that the American Academy of Pediatrics says 3 feet is sufficient -- if not always attainable -- and local health officials say spacing is less necessary when face coverings and good handwashing and sanitation practices are in place.

Parents will be asked to prescreen their children and keep them home if they display any symptoms. LPS officials have ordered refrigerator magnets with questions parents should ask each day -- and what “yes” answers require they keep children home.

Here’s some of the details they landed on for school in the yellow or orange range:

Face coverings

Students and staff will each be given two cloth face coverings, though they can also bring their own. Schools will have disposable masks available. Bandanas can’t be used as face coverings. Face shields cannot be used instead of masks because they do not provide protection from spread from respiratory droplets, but they can be used in addition to masks.

Students will get face covering “breaks” hourly, as long as six-foot physical distancing can be maintained.