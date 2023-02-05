The first time Erica Vannier’s freshman daughter Bianca and the Lincoln Northwest High School show choir performed on a stage was not at their school, but in Grand Island.

Due to delays in finishing Northwest’s performing arts center, the Falcon singers have had to rehearse in the school’s choir room. A competition at Grand Island Northwest last month was their first chance to perform in an auditorium.

“It’s the same moves if you’re performing in a room vs. on a stage, but it’s a very different perspective,” Erica Vannier said. “I feel like it’s a liability that other schools don’t have if they have never practiced on a stage.”

Staff and students at Lincoln’s newest high school have had to get creative as they wait for the auditorium to be completed with the school year already more than halfway over. But issues in obtaining key supplies may mean they’ll have to keep waiting until the fall.

“We’re extremely disappointed now that we’re into the spring (semester), and there’s no end in sight,” Vannier said.

Lincoln Public Schools is still waiting for components like lighting and stage rigging to wrap up the project, according to Scott Wieskamp, the district’s director of operations who said supply chain issues have delayed completion.

The remaining parts are set to be delivered sometime in March, with the 730-seat auditorium set to open in May, but likely not in time for spring performances.

“If you’d walk into that auditorium it looks like it’s done,” Wieskamp said. “It’s really those specialty items.”

With no performing arts center, Northwest, home to just more than 500 students, has had to be flexible.

Students in the one-act play last fall had to rehearse in the school’s black box theater, a small performance space, and perform across town at Lincoln Northeast. They ended up finishing second in the district competition.

Choir and orchestra performances moved to Schoo Middle School.

The construction delays extended outside the school walls. Last fall, Northwest’s marching band had to practice in the gym as workers scrambled to complete the school’s football field.

Vannier’s daughter is involved in choir, band and theater, including “The Addams Family,” the school’s spring musical. Vannier said she expected the construction challenges, but not delays extending this deep into the school year.

“We do not regret choosing Northwest,” she said. “But it’s just extremely frustrating.”

Other facilities at Northwest also saw delays.

Tennis courts, the softball field and a competition gym were not finished in time for the start of fall sports. The gym eventually opened a few weeks into the volleyball season.

The school’s Union Bank Stadium, a football and track complex built to be shared by schools across the district, was ready just in time for the first football game last fall.

The pool has been finished for a while and the school’s swimming and diving team is practicing there, Wieskamp said.

The sequencing of the school’s construction project lent itself to delays on the activities wing, the southern portion of the school that is home to the gyms, swimming pool and auditorium, Wieskamp said. The academic wing to the north was necessary to have ready in time for school to start last August.

“Do you start building the swimming pool and the auditorium or the classrooms and admin (offices)?” Wieskamp said. “That’s a pretty easy question to answer.”

Located at Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets, Northwest is one of three new schools LPS built with money from a $290 million bond issue voters approved in 2020. Classes at Robinson Elementary School, which also opened this school year, started two weeks late because of construction delays.

Standing Bear High School at 70th Street and Saltillo Road will open in August. Its performing arts center is expected to be ready in time, Wieskamp said.

Northwest Principal Cedric Cooper said the new school’s performing arts staff and students have been “resilient” and “able to adapt.” He understands parents are upset but said the delays are just “the reality” of a new building.

“When we are able to utilize that space ... it will be great,” he said. “We’re almost there.”

Superintendent Paul Gausman is familiar with the challenges of opening a new building. He was the band director at Millard West High School when it opened in 1995. Back then, concerts had to be held at a middle school. The marching band practiced on a tennis court with no nets.

“Anyone who’s been a part of opening a new building has to understand as they go in that it’s going to be one of the most rewarding things that you never want to do again, in the sense that there are some challenges with it,” Gausman said at a recent Lincoln Board of Education meeting.

Board member Lanny Boswell said it’s important the district is transparent about the situation.

“It’s obviously not ideal, but in addition to the teachers and staff at Northwest who are doing an amazing job, the parents and students are being very flexible with that experience,” Boswell said. “So hopefully it will improve as soon as it possibly can.”

Vannier said she would have appreciated more updates about the progress of construction on the auditorium and other unfinished spaces, although she understands the challenges posed by supply chain issues.

She said her daughter has taken it in stride. Like many of her peers new to high school, she doesn’t know what it’s like to have those facilities available.

“They don’t know what they’re missing in a lot of ways.”

