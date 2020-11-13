Expanding restorative justice program eyed as way to reduce school-to-prison pipeline

Lincoln Public Schools and Lincoln police are looking at ways to expand a restorative justice program so students who get in trouble can participate before they get a ticket — and avoid the juvenile justice system entirely.
It's really just an idea now, but one based on the desire to find ways to reduce the disproportionate number of minority and low-income students now referred to juvenile court for school-based offenses, LPS Security Director Joe Wright told a board overseeing an interlocal agreement between the city and LPS to beef up school security.
“This is real hypothetical talk: where along the pathway can you put a restorative justice program that helps a kid,” Wright said. “If your idea is not to have that referral, what are all the things you can do to try to get that outcome. We need to keep our foot on the gas to try to figure something out.”
Project Restore is a restorative justice program started some years ago to help keep students out of the criminal justice system — and reduce racial disparity — by going through a restorative justice process that helps them take responsibility for their actions and understand the impact on the victim. Eligible students who are ticketed for assault or a disturbance at school can participate in the program and the ticket will be dismissed or not filed.
It was successful enough that it was expanded to middle school students and a parallel program was created for students with substance-abuse problems, Wright said.
Nearly 79% of the students who completed the program have avoided further contact with the juvenile justice system, Wright said.
The idea was among recommendations based on a 183-page report full of data on the LPS school resource officers program going back four years. High schools have had SROs for many years; the interlocal added six of them to the 12 middle schools. The data included just three-quarters of this year because of the school closures caused by the pandemic.
Among the conclusions:
* Police likely would have responded to slightly more calls for service at middle schools and slightly less at high schools this year, compared to the average over the past four years.
* Police were on track to issue fewer tickets to both middle and high school students than the average over the past four years.
* About 25% of the calls for services at middle schools resulted in a citation; 33% at high schools from 2015-18; and police were on track to issue tickets at a lower rate last year.
* Administrators and students initiated most of the calls for service, with police initiating just 1%. Administrators were notified in all cases other staff initiated a call, evidence LPS officials said showed the training to do so was working.
* Assaults, disturbing the peace, larcenies and vandalisms resulted in 81% of the tickets.
* Native and Black students, as well as those who are eligible for the federal free and reduced lunch program, are disproportionately victimized and identified as suspects.
* SROs got 19 commendations and four complaints last year; conducted 28 educational presentations and got nearly 40 hours of training.
* Minority, special-education and low-income students are disproportionately expelled and suspended.
The interlocal agreement, known as Safe and Successful Kids, was created in 2018 to increase mental health services to students, add a threat-assessment officer, increase programming at Community Learning Centers and add school resource officers to middle schools.
By far the most controversial of the interlocal agreement proposals was the SROs, a debate that moved to the Legislature, which passed a law requiring memorandums of understanding clarifying the role of SROs. Protests sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police have renewed calls across the country — and in Lincoln — to end the SRO program.
Recommendations based on the report included continuing robust training for officers.
Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the fact that the disparities didn’t increase when school resource officers were added at middle schools shows that the reasons for the disparity are broader and more complex and likely include such factors as family structure, the neighborhoods children live in and poverty level.
John Neal, assistant to the LPS superintendent, said the district’s work on equity, including cultural proficiency for staff and offering support to families, is an effort to dig into that complexity.
“It is a very complex issue and one of the first steps is to break down some of that complexity and look at some (specific) things we can do,” he said.
