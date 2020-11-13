Expanding restorative justice program eyed as way to reduce school-to-prison pipeline

Lincoln Public Schools and Lincoln police are looking at ways to expand a restorative justice program so students who get in trouble can participate before they get a ticket — and avoid the juvenile justice system entirely.

It's really just an idea now, but one based on the desire to find ways to reduce the disproportionate number of minority and low-income students now referred to juvenile court for school-based offenses, LPS Security Director Joe Wright told a board overseeing an interlocal agreement between the city and LPS to beef up school security.

“This is real hypothetical talk: where along the pathway can you put a restorative justice program that helps a kid,” Wright said. “If your idea is not to have that referral, what are all the things you can do to try to get that outcome. We need to keep our foot on the gas to try to figure something out.”

Project Restore is a restorative justice program started some years ago to help keep students out of the criminal justice system — and reduce racial disparity — by going through a restorative justice process that helps them take responsibility for their actions and understand the impact on the victim. Eligible students who are ticketed for assault or a disturbance at school can participate in the program and the ticket will be dismissed or not filed.