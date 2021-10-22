Exercise looks at how LPS would react in event of disaster; and high school bowlers have alternative

"We found a couple of glitches in our systems, but that's why we do these exercises," said Kyle Poore, LPS security coordinator, who helped orchestrate the run-through.

The district has learned some things from previous drills — the last one came two years ago because COVID-19 prevented one in 2020.

In the past, students would typically congregate in Southwest's gyms, where they would wait for their parents, but now students meet in classrooms with their assigned teachers, which the district found to work better.

In the event of an actual crisis at another school, Southwest would dismiss its students to make room and any unable to leave right away would gather in the gym.

Staff members also took part in the drill, including Pound Principal Chris Deibler, who was the first to meet parents — a conscious move on the part of the district.

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were also on hand, in addition to staff from Lancaster County Emergency Management, the Nebraska Department of Education and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

LPS plans to flesh out other phases of the process — including looking at how to control a large volume of parents, for example — in future reunification exercises.