Ex-Centennial superintendent who resigned set for court on child abuse charge

The former Centennial Public Schools Superintendent who resigned in July after allegations surfaced about an inappropriate relationship with a teenager at the school is set to make his first court appearance Wednesday on a felony child abuse charge.

In a complaint filed last week, Seward County Attorney Wendy Elston alleged Timothy DeWaard had knowingly or intentionally caused or permitted a minor child to be placed in a situation that endangered the child's life or physical or mental health.

The charge carries a possible sentence of up to three years' imprisonment if he's convicted.

DeWaard, 56, was arrested July 13 on suspicion of child abuse and third-degree sexual assault, but Elston filed only the child abuse charge.

He has been out of jail on a $50,000 bond.

In the affidavit for DeWaard's arrest, Deputy Seward County Sheriff Lisa Borges said a teenage boy came forward alleging that what started as innocent conversations on Snapchat had turned into locked-door meetings in DeWaard's office, where DeWaard allegedly had the boy sit on his lap, embraced him and touched his inner thigh over his clothes.

"The victim felt he had to do this or he would fail out of school," Borges said.