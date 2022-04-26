'Everything is going up' — Lincoln school kitchens feeling pinch of rising food prices

Growing inflation, stubborn supply-chain snags, rising gas prices and the war in Ukraine are all a part of the recipe for skyrocketing food prices in grocery stores, restaurants and even school kitchens.
At Lincoln Public Schools, the sticker shock is real. Consider this snapshot of food items in LPS kitchens, for example: The cost of ketchup? Up 40%. Cereal, 20%. Yogurt, 18%. Chicken thighs, 13%.
"Everything is going up," said Andrew Ashelford, director of LPS' nutrition services department.
Ashelford's department is currently preparing to absorb additional food costs in its budget for the 2022-23 school year, which is being compiled as part of the district's yearly budget-building process.
The food service department is planning for a 10%-15% increase in food costs across the board, although it typically overbudgets for food supplies to cushion against unexpected costs, Ashelford said. In 2020-21, the department spent $6.7 million on food, down from a $8.3 million projection. And this year, LPS will pay roughly $8 million, down from a $10.2 million projection.
On Tuesday, the Lincoln Board of Education approved more than $5.4 million in bids for shelf-stable and refrigerated and frozen food as part of a one-year contract with a number of suppliers that can be renewed for two more years.
Ashelford, who is in his first year as director of nutrition services, said that figure is higher than the last time the board approved a similar contract a few years ago, both because of natural inflationary increases but also because of the current economic climate.
"Food naturally increases each year anyway. That's just kind of the nature of the game. But I think, right now, we're just kind of seeing a bigger jump than normal," he said.
The price of food has risen 7.9% over the past year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index, the largest 12-month increase since the inflation-roiled early ‘80s.
Supply-chain and transportation bottlenecks, labor shortages and massive injections of federal COVID-19 aid into the economy are all fueling an "inflationary fire" that, in turn, is leading to higher food prices, said Ansley Fellers, executive director of the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association.
"It's a very hot fire," she said. "Getting into a problem like this is painful. Getting out if it is often much more painful."
Food suppliers are also concerned the war in Ukraine — a breadbasket of Eastern Europe — and the avian flu could worsen prices, Fellers said.
The federal government does reimburse schools through the National School Lunch Program's free- and reduced-lunch program and also provides commodity food items to districts, Ashelford said.
LPS saw higher reimbursements this year because meals were free for all students, a COVID-era practice that is set to expire June 30. That means districts could see less revenue from the federal government if Congress does not extend the waivers, since schools would return to the three-tier framework of the federal lunch program under which families pay full price, a reduced cost or nothing at all.
"That's kind of making the planning kind of hard right now because we don't really know what's going to happen," Ashelford said.
Ashelford said one way his department is looking at absorbing the additional costs is to increase the price for meals, which the federal government calculates. Another revenue stream is the district's a la carte menu —items sold separately — which has brought in more than $1 million so far this year.
LPS, however, has simply served more meals in the past two years because of the waivers, Ashelford said. If allowed to expire that would mean less food that would need to be purchased, which could help offset costs.
Tuesday's bid package covers a wide variety of dry goods the district will purchase over time, store in bulk and refill as needed, such as condiments, seasonings and cereal, as well as cold-storage foods such as milk and poultry. The total amount paid will likely be lower than the $5.4 million the district set aside depending on schools' needs, Ashelford said.
Schools also order food such as fresh produce and meat for entrees regularly throughout the year.
Counties with the highest rate of food insecurity in Nebraska
Every county in the United States is home to people experiencing food insecurity, defined by the nonprofit Feeding America as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
The
USDA estimates that 89.5% of U.S. households were food secure throughout 2019—that’s 116.0 million people. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 42 million people, or 1 in 8 Americans, may experience food insecurity in 2021. This is a slight improvement from 2020 numbers but still represents an enormous burden for millions of children and adults.
Stacker compiled a list of counties in Nebraska with the highest rate of food insecurity using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of population with food insecurity as of 2019.
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Logan County
- Food insecurity rate: 11.9% (110 total)
--- 9.2% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1% (50 total)
--- 24.0% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $57,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.05
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Deuel County
- Food insecurity rate: 11.9% (220 total)
--- 9.2% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1% (50 total)
--- 3.4% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $120,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.20
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Valley County
- Food insecurity rate: 11.9% (500 total)
--- 9.2% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8% (150 total)
--- 8.2% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $275,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.22
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Knox County
- Food insecurity rate: 11.9% (1,010 total)
--- 9.2% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8% (340 total)
--- 15.1% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $542,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.14
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Dakota County
- Food insecurity rate: 11.9% (2,410 total)
--- 9.2% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6% (1,090 total)
--- 27.4% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,157,000
--- Cost per meal: $2.81
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Lancaster County
- Food insecurity rate: 11.9% (37,310 total)
--- 9.2% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2% (10,900 total)
--- 4.1% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $19,835,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.11
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#44. Buffalo County
- Food insecurity rate: 12.0% (5,880 total)
--- 10.1% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1% (1,750 total)
--- 3.4% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $3,285,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.27
Jasperdo // Flickr
#43. Boyd County
- Food insecurity rate: 12.1% (230 total)
--- 11.0% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4% (60 total)
--- 5.5% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $132,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.36
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Webster County
- Food insecurity rate: 12.1% (430 total)
--- 11.0% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8% (140 total)
--- 21.9% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $224,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.05
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Thomas County
- Food insecurity rate: 12.2% (80 total)
--- 11.9% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4% (20 total)
--- 12.3% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $42,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.08
marekuliasz // Shutterstock
#40. Harlan County
- Food insecurity rate: 12.3% (420 total)
--- 12.8% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4% (140 total)
--- 12.3% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $235,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.27
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Antelope County
- Food insecurity rate: 12.3% (780 total)
--- 12.8% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1% (260 total)
--- 17.1% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $417,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.13
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr
#38. Red Willow County
- Food insecurity rate: 12.4% (1,330 total)
--- 13.8% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0% (440 total)
--- 23.3% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $679,000
--- Cost per meal: $2.99
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Otoe County
- Food insecurity rate: 12.4% (1,970 total)
--- 13.8% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7% (720 total)
--- 28.1% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,044,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.10
Workman // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Hayes County
- Food insecurity rate: 12.5% (110 total)
--- 14.7% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5% (30 total)
--- 13.0% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $57,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.05
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Nance County
- Food insecurity rate: 12.5% (440 total)
--- 14.7% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4% (140 total)
--- 19.2% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $235,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.12
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Dawes County
- Food insecurity rate: 12.5% (1,100 total)
--- 14.7% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0% (280 total)
--- 23.3% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $578,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.07
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Madison County
- Food insecurity rate: 12.5% (4,390 total)
--- 14.7% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0% (1,500 total)
--- 16.4% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $2,323,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.10
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Brown County
- Food insecurity rate: 12.6% (380 total)
--- 15.6% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1% (130 total)
--- 44.5% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $208,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.20
Jasperdo // Flickr
#31. Nemaha County
- Food insecurity rate: 12.7% (880 total)
--- 16.5% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1% (240 total)
--- 10.3% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $476,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.16
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Lincoln County
- Food insecurity rate: 12.7% (4,460 total)
--- 16.5% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4% (1,370 total)
--- 12.3% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $2,359,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.09
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Kimball County
- Food insecurity rate: 12.8% (470 total)
--- 17.4% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5% (140 total)
--- 19.9% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $266,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.32
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Nuckolls County
- Food insecurity rate: 12.8% (550 total)
--- 17.4% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6% (170 total)
--- 34.2% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $280,000
--- Cost per meal: $2.98
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Loup County
- Food insecurity rate: 12.9% (80 total)
--- 18.3% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4% (20 total)
--- 19.2% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $44,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.20
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Cheyenne County
- Food insecurity rate: 12.9% (1,240 total)
--- 18.3% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8% (380 total)
--- 15.1% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $648,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.06
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Custer County
- Food insecurity rate: 12.9% (1,390 total)
--- 18.3% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5% (470 total)
--- 26.7% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $720,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.03
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Box Butte County
- Food insecurity rate: 12.9% (1,410 total)
--- 18.3% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5% (460 total)
--- 13.0% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $735,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.05
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Adams County
- Food insecurity rate: 13.0% (4,100 total)
--- 19.3% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4% (1,310 total)
--- 19.2% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $2,114,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.02
Pixabay
#22. Dodge County
- Food insecurity rate: 13.0% (4,750 total)
--- 19.3% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6% (1,550 total)
--- 20.5% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $2,187,000
--- Cost per meal: $2.69
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Frontier County
- Food insecurity rate: 13.1% (350 total)
--- 20.2% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4% (100 total)
--- 26.0% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $182,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.04
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Keith County
- Food insecurity rate: 13.1% (1,050 total)
--- 20.2% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0% (290 total)
--- 23.3% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $563,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.13
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Scotts Bluff County
- Food insecurity rate: 13.1% (4,710 total)
--- 20.2% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7% (1,590 total)
--- 21.2% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $2,423,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.01
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#18. Furnas County
- Food insecurity rate: 13.3% (630 total)
--- 22.0% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1% (190 total)
--- 24.0% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $323,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Burt County
- Food insecurity rate: 13.3% (870 total)
--- 22.0% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3% (280 total)
--- 32.2% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $456,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.07
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Gage County
- Food insecurity rate: 13.3% (2,880 total)
--- 22.0% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5% (850 total)
--- 19.9% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $1,507,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.06
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Merrick County
- Food insecurity rate: 13.4% (1,040 total)
--- 22.9% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3% (320 total)
--- 25.3% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $525,000
--- Cost per meal: $2.96
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Richardson County
- Food insecurity rate: 13.5% (1,070 total)
--- 23.9% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2% (330 total)
--- 31.5% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $570,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.11
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Sherman County
- Food insecurity rate: 13.6% (410 total)
--- 24.8% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4% (120 total)
--- 32.9% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $211,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.02
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Jefferson County
- Food insecurity rate: 13.6% (970 total)
--- 24.8% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0% (270 total)
--- 16.4% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $489,000
--- Cost per meal: $2.95
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Wheeler County
- Food insecurity rate: 13.7% (110 total)
--- 25.7% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5% (40 total)
--- 54.1% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $61,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.25
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Grant County
- Food insecurity rate: 13.9% (100 total)
--- 27.5% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8% (30 total)
--- 35.6% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $53,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.10
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Hitchcock County
- Food insecurity rate: 14.2% (400 total)
--- 30.3% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7% (130 total)
--- 34.9% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $204,000
--- Cost per meal: $2.98
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Franklin County
- Food insecurity rate: 14.3% (430 total)
--- 31.2% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1% (120 total)
--- 44.5% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $235,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.20
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#7. McPherson County
- Food insecurity rate: 14.4% (60 total)
--- 32.1% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 28.2% (20 total)
--- 93.2% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $32,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.13
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Pawnee County
- Food insecurity rate: 14.4% (380 total)
--- 32.1% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 25.3% (140 total)
--- 73.3% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $198,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.04
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Blaine County
- Food insecurity rate: 14.5% (70 total)
--- 33.0% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2% (30 total)
--- 65.8% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $37,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.05
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#4. Arthur County
- Food insecurity rate: 15.0% (60 total)
--- 37.6% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7% (20 total)
--- 41.8% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $32,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.14
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#3. Sheridan County
- Food insecurity rate: 15.4% (800 total)
--- 41.3% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5% (280 total)
--- 67.8% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $431,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.15
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Hooker County
- Food insecurity rate: 16.0% (110 total)
--- 46.8% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8% (30 total)
--- 56.2% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $59,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.12
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Thurston County
- Food insecurity rate: 18.8% (1,350 total)
--- 72.5% higher than national average
- Child food insecurity rate: 25.1% (650 total)
--- 71.9% higher than national average
- Annual food budget shortfall: $694,000
--- Cost per meal: $3.01
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
Contact the writer at
zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS
