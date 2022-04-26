'Everything is going up' — Lincoln school kitchens feeling pinch of rising food prices

Growing inflation, stubborn supply-chain snags, rising gas prices and the war in Ukraine are all a part of the recipe for skyrocketing food prices in grocery stores, restaurants and even school kitchens.

At Lincoln Public Schools, the sticker shock is real. Consider this snapshot of food items in LPS kitchens, for example: The cost of ketchup? Up 40%. Cereal, 20%. Yogurt, 18%. Chicken thighs, 13%.

"Everything is going up," said Andrew Ashelford, director of LPS' nutrition services department.

Ashelford's department is currently preparing to absorb additional food costs in its budget for the 2022-23 school year, which is being compiled as part of the district's yearly budget-building process.

The food service department is planning for a 10%-15% increase in food costs across the board, although it typically overbudgets for food supplies to cushion against unexpected costs, Ashelford said. In 2020-21, the department spent $6.7 million on food, down from a $8.3 million projection. And this year, LPS will pay roughly $8 million, down from a $10.2 million projection.

On Tuesday, the Lincoln Board of Education approved more than $5.4 million in bids for shelf-stable and refrigerated and frozen food as part of a one-year contract with a number of suppliers that can be renewed for two more years.

Ashelford, who is in his first year as director of nutrition services, said that figure is higher than the last time the board approved a similar contract a few years ago, both because of natural inflationary increases but also because of the current economic climate.

"Food naturally increases each year anyway. That's just kind of the nature of the game. But I think, right now, we're just kind of seeing a bigger jump than normal," he said.

The price of food has risen 7.9% over the past year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index, the largest 12-month increase since the inflation-roiled early ‘80s.

Supply-chain and transportation bottlenecks, labor shortages and massive injections of federal COVID-19 aid into the economy are all fueling an "inflationary fire" that, in turn, is leading to higher food prices, said Ansley Fellers, executive director of the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association.

"It's a very hot fire," she said. "Getting into a problem like this is painful. Getting out if it is often much more painful."

Food suppliers are also concerned the war in Ukraine — a breadbasket of Eastern Europe — and the avian flu could worsen prices, Fellers said.

The federal government does reimburse schools through the National School Lunch Program's free- and reduced-lunch program and also provides commodity food items to districts, Ashelford said.

LPS saw higher reimbursements this year because meals were free for all students, a COVID-era practice that is set to expire June 30. That means districts could see less revenue from the federal government if Congress does not extend the waivers, since schools would return to the three-tier framework of the federal lunch program under which families pay full price, a reduced cost or nothing at all.

"That's kind of making the planning kind of hard right now because we don't really know what's going to happen," Ashelford said.

Ashelford said one way his department is looking at absorbing the additional costs is to increase the price for meals, which the federal government calculates. Another revenue stream is the district's a la carte menu —items sold separately — which has brought in more than $1 million so far this year.

LPS, however, has simply served more meals in the past two years because of the waivers, Ashelford said. If allowed to expire that would mean less food that would need to be purchased, which could help offset costs.

Tuesday's bid package covers a wide variety of dry goods the district will purchase over time, store in bulk and refill as needed, such as condiments, seasonings and cereal, as well as cold-storage foods such as milk and poultry. The total amount paid will likely be lower than the $5.4 million the district set aside depending on schools' needs, Ashelford said.

Schools also order food such as fresh produce and meat for entrees regularly throughout the year.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

