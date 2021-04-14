'Everyone's cheering each other on': LPS hosts first unified track meet

At a track meet on Wednesday, the focus of the day was collaboration over competition.

Teams representing four high schools hit the track for Lincoln Public Schools’ first unified meet at Lincoln Southwest.

While LPS has offered a unified bowling program for several years, this was the first year the district has offered a unified track program. The track program was set to begin last year but was postponed because of the pandemic. Participants, parents and coaches said they were excited to finally see the program in action on Wednesday.

Each team is made up of “athletes,” participants with intellectual disabilities, and “partners,” other students who compete with them. The teams competed in the three events that will be part of the state track meet this spring: the 100-meter dash, 400 relay and long jump.

Athletes and partners worked together during each event. In the 100 and long jump, athlete and partner times and distances were added together. In the relay, each four-person team included two athletes and two partners.

Brandi Benson, the unified sports coach at Lincoln Southwest, said the goal of unified sports is making sure everyone is able to participate and have fun.