Everett closes classrooms because of high-risk close contacts; masks now required at recess

Everett Elementary School closed its three early childhood classrooms through Wednesday because of a large number of high-risk close contacts.
Lincoln Public Schools notified Everett families Thursday, the same day it reported two positive COVID-19 cases at the school.
The closures didn’t happen because of school spread — the positive cases were traced to exposures outside the school — but because contact tracers identified a large number of close contacts that need to quarantine, said Communications Director Mindy Burbach.
The close contacts involved both students and staff in two classes, as well as staff members from a third class, she said.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department recommended the classes stay closed through Wednesday based on time of exposure, Burbach said.
The Everett early childhood class closures come on top of those at Elliott Elementary on Monday, one of three places LPS officials said they’d identified the first cases of possible school spread.
LPS officials are reviewing how a recent change in CDC guidelines will affect their protocols and announced one Friday: Starting next week, students and adults must wear masks at recess. Students used to be able to take their masks off outside at recess if they kept enough social distance.
Because of the change in guidelines, it’s impossible to guarantee physical distancing throughout recess, a message sent home to families Friday said. Students must also wear face coverings during P.E., with the exception of intense aerobic activity or if 6 feet of distance can be guaranteed at all times.
The CDC guidelines now define a high-risk close contact as being within 6 feet of a person with COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes over a 24-hour period. It used to be 15 consecutive minutes, not cumulative.
On Thursday, the two cases at Everett were among 13 positive cases reported at 11 schools. On Friday, LPS reported eight positive cases at six schools: two each at Lincoln Southwest High School and Pound Middle School and one case at Hill and Fredstrom elementary schools, and Southeast and North Star high schools.
