Everett closes classrooms because of high-risk close contacts; masks now required at recess

Everett Elementary School closed its three early childhood classrooms through Wednesday because of a large number of high-risk close contacts.

Lincoln Public Schools notified Everett families Thursday, the same day it reported two positive COVID-19 cases at the school.

The closures didn’t happen because of school spread — the positive cases were traced to exposures outside the school — but because contact tracers identified a large number of close contacts that need to quarantine, said Communications Director Mindy Burbach.

The close contacts involved both students and staff in two classes, as well as staff members from a third class, she said.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department recommended the classes stay closed through Wednesday based on time of exposure, Burbach said.

The Everett early childhood class closures come on top of those at Elliott Elementary on Monday, one of three places LPS officials said they’d identified the first cases of possible school spread.