Eric Weber, former head of human resources at LPS, dies

Eric Weber, the former head of human resources at Lincoln Public Schools who took leave from the job last fall, died on Friday. He was 49.

According to his obituary, Weber died at CHI Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha. A cause of death was not listed.

“On behalf of Lincoln Public Schools, we are sad to hear of Dr. Weber’s passing on Friday," Superintendent Paul Gausman said in a statement to the Journal Star. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and with all those who knew him through his work at Lincoln Public Schools and his service to public education in Nebraska."

Weber, who joined LPS as associate superintendent of human resources in 2013, offered his resignation in November after going on paid leave. He was set to stay on leave for the rest of the school year and be compensated through the summer of 2024.

Weber had spent time on leave last year after he was injured in a car accident in March.

"I am completely heartbroken," Board President Don Mayhew told the Journal Star.

Before coming to LPS, Weber was the assistant superintendent for human resources at Westside Community School in Omaha. He also taught at Lux Middle School from 1999 to 2001 and was an assistant basketball coach at Lincoln High School during the same time.

A native of Hugo, Colorado, Weber attended Wilber-Clatonia High School and graduated from Doane University, where he played basketball.

He started his career in education at Syracuse as a sixth grade teacher in 1996. Weber then became a middle school principal and curriculum and assessment administrator for Conestoga Public Schools in 2001 and was the principal of Westside Middle School from 2004-2008.

Weber also held a board role at Cedars Youth Services and Make-A-Wish Nebraska.

He is survived by his wife Carrie and three daughters. A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Christ Lincoln, 4325 Sumner St.