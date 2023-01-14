Eric Weber, former head of human resources at LPS, dies

Eric Weber, the former head of human resources at Lincoln Public Schools who took leave from the job last fall, died on Friday. He was 49.
According to his obituary, Weber died at CHI Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha. A cause of death was not listed.
“On behalf of Lincoln Public Schools, we are sad to hear of Dr. Weber’s passing on Friday," Superintendent Paul Gausman said in a statement to the Journal Star. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and with all those who knew him through his work at Lincoln Public Schools and his service to public education in Nebraska."
Weber, who joined LPS as associate superintendent of human resources in 2013, offered his resignation in November after going on paid leave. He was set to stay on leave for the rest of the school year and be compensated through the summer of 2024.
People are also reading…
Weber had spent time on leave last year after he was injured in a car accident in March.
"I am completely heartbroken," Board President Don Mayhew told the Journal Star.
Before coming to LPS, Weber was the assistant superintendent for human resources at Westside Community School in Omaha. He also taught at Lux Middle School from 1999 to 2001 and was an assistant basketball coach at Lincoln High School during the same time.
A native of Hugo, Colorado, Weber attended Wilber-Clatonia High School and graduated from Doane University, where he played basketball.
He started his career in education at Syracuse as a sixth grade teacher in 1996. Weber then became a middle school principal and curriculum and assessment administrator for Conestoga Public Schools in 2001 and was the principal of Westside Middle School from 2004-2008.
Weber also held a board role at Cedars Youth Services and Make-A-Wish Nebraska.
He is survived by his wife Carrie and three daughters. A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Christ Lincoln, 4325 Sumner St.
Zach Hammack's memorable stories from 2022
A "crisis" in mental health care. A new superintendent. A crash that shattered a city. Here are K-12 education reporter Zach Hammack's most memorable stories from 2022.
He wanted to be a rock-start drummer, but new LPS Superintendent Paul Gausman found out that education was his real jam.
Nebraska has reached a "cultural crisis point" in mental health availability as long waitlists and a shortage in providers persisted in 2022.
Breaking news reporter Andrew Wegley and I wrote a series of profiles about the six victims of the Oct. 2 car crash near 56th and Randolph streets.
Members of the 98th Field Maintenance Squadron's engine shop have met annually for reunions. But 2022 may have been their last ride.
LPS Superintendent Steve Joel closed the book on a 40-plus career in education that included stops in Kansas, Beatrice and Grand Island.
Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS