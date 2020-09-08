Enrollment up 1% across NU; down 1.3% at UNL

The University of Nebraska beat its enrollment expectations this fall, posting a 1% increase in the number of students -- about 500 in all -- despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Across the system, which has campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney, plus the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, NU is enrolling 51,703 students this semester. That's up from 51,208 a year ago.
NU saw increases to its first-time freshmen, undergraduate, graduate and professional student populations this year, while the number of Nebraska students attending a university campus increased 2%.
The overall growth stops a two-year skid in enrollment, and puts the 2020-21 year at No. 6 in the system history.
President Ted Carter said the enrollment growth came as many colleges and universities across the country were planning to lose students amid COVID-19.
"At an unprecedented time, the University of Nebraska has delivered for the people of the state," Carter said in a statement. "We knew early on that this would be a recruitment and admissions cycle unlike any other.
"Our goal was to provide as much hope and predictability as possible, so that students and families can continue to realize the incredible value of a University of Nebraska education," he added.
Despite the overall increase, not every campus saw a boost to its enrollment this year.
UNL, the flagship campus, saw a 1.3% drop in enrollment this year, a year after it experienced a 1.9% dip. The campus reports 25,057 students enrolled this year, including 4,601 first-year students this year, which is steady from last fall.
Most of UNL's declining enrollment comes from the loss of 471 international students from last year's figures.
That accounts for about 18.4% at UNL, while across the NU system, international student enrollment dropped about 15% this year.
Some of the loss of international students was planned -- a four-year partnership bringing 50 students from Rwanda to Nebraska ended this year -- while the limits on travel due to COVID-19 also were a factor.
While overall enrollment at UNL is down, the campus saw growth among several groups, including resident undergraduates, minority students (up 5.6%) and first-generation students (up 12%).
"I am pleased that home-grown Nebraska students, first-generation students and minority students see the university as a place where they can grow and thrive -- even in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic," Chancellor Ronnie Green said.
The University of Nebraska at Omaha welcomed its highest enrollment since 1992 after it welcomed an additional 739 students to campus this fall. Overall, UNO enrollment is up 4.9% from last year, to 15,892 students.
Enrollment at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is also up 4.7% from the previous total, with the teaching hospital enrolling 4,247 students this year.
Both the University of Nebraska at Kearney and NCTA saw drops this year.
Like UNL, UNK's enrollment drop of less than 1% was driven by a loss of international students this year, but mitigated by an increase in domestic students. There are 6,225 students enrolled at the university system's regional campus in the central part of the state.
NCTA's student enrollment dropped 14.8% this year, however, to 282 students.
The university system attributed its overall growth to several programs it rolled out earlier this year, including Nebraska Promise, which provides full tuition for students from families at or below the state's median household income; a two-year tuition freeze that will begin next year; and announcing campus would be open in the fall.
"Our commitment has paid off," Carter said. "When our university grows, so grows our state."
