Enrollment up 1% across NU; down 1.3% at UNL

The University of Nebraska beat its enrollment expectations this fall, posting a 1% increase in the number of students -- about 500 in all -- despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Across the system, which has campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney, plus the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, NU is enrolling 51,703 students this semester. That's up from 51,208 a year ago.

NU saw increases to its first-time freshmen, undergraduate, graduate and professional student populations this year, while the number of Nebraska students attending a university campus increased 2%.

The overall growth stops a two-year skid in enrollment, and puts the 2020-21 year at No. 6 in the system history.

President Ted Carter said the enrollment growth came as many colleges and universities across the country were planning to lose students amid COVID-19.

"At an unprecedented time, the University of Nebraska has delivered for the people of the state," Carter said in a statement. "We knew early on that this would be a recruitment and admissions cycle unlike any other.