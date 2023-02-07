The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will soon begin looking at how to trim roughly $13 million from its budget to address a revenue shortfall caused by declining enrollment.

This year's budget shortfall follows a $10.7 million revenue gap from the 2021-22 fiscal year also caused by a drop in the number of students enrolled.

Chancellor Ronnie Green told the UNL Faculty Senate on Tuesday the previous year's budget shortfall was solved without any noticeable adjustments to operations because of cost reductions put into place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Green, who will retire at the end of the school year, said UNL should be able to close this year's budget gap without eliminating any programs, as has been considered in previous years.

The chancellor did not rule out reducing UNL's workforce, however.

"We are deep in the planning phase for how we'll make budget adjustments to solve the revenue shortfall we currently have," Green said.

Some of the budget woes could be helped by a bump in enrollment heading into the 2023-24 school year this fall, he added. UNL is predicting "some growth" in the number of students at the state's flagship campus.

Any positive growth would reverse two years of enrollment losses that have largely reflected the higher education environment across the country in the wake of the pandemic.

The state's largest public university saw a 2.6% drop in enrollment in the 2021-22 school year, as well as a 2.7% decline this year to 23,805 students, the lowest reported at UNL since 2008.

Across the entire NU system, including campuses in Lincoln, Omaha, Kearney and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, enrollment for the fall 2022 semester was at its lowest level since 2009.

For the spring 2023 semester, UNL recorded 22,272 students during a census taken last week — a number Green said is "where we expect to be in the spring relative to where our enrollment was in the fall."

Green told the Faculty Senate on Tuesday the university anticipated a modest increase in state appropriations from the Legislature this session, as well as a conservative approach to budgeting from central administration moving ahead.

NU requested a 3% increase in state funding for each of the next two school years; Gov. Jim Pillen, a former member of the NU Board of Regents, proposed 2% growth in his budget recommendation.

With Pillen focusing on expanding state investment into K-12 education, Green said he thinks "that's going to be a challenging appropriations process to get anything beyond that 2%."

NU President Ted Carter and Vice President for Business and Finance Chris Kabourek will update regents on the proposed budget during the board's first meeting of 2023 scheduled for this Friday.

The board will also hear a presentation from Speaker of the Legislature John Arch.

Regents will meet at 9 a.m. at Varner Hall, 3835 Holdrege St.

The NU Board of Regents will set its budget for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years in June after the Legislature approves its two-year budget.

In other news, Green also said UNL has raised $840 million as part of the "Only in Nebraska" campaign. The campaign, launched publicly last fall, has a goal of raising $3 billion to support the NU system.

The chancellor said the total raised so far puts UNL ahead of schedule to reach its $1.5 billion goal.

