City Campus Gateway / Entrance
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln continues to descend from its peak enrollment posted two years ago.

Student enrollment, including undergraduate, graduate and professional students, dropped 1.9% from last year, according to UNL’s annual census taken on the sixth day of classes. The largest drop came in graduate students, which is down 4% from 2018-19.

The state’s flagship university counted 25,332 students this year, which is down 3% from the record 26,079 UNL enrolled in the 2017-18 school year.

Speaking to the UNL Faculty Senate last week, Chancellor Ronnie Green said the number of new students enrolling at UNL were unable to replace the nearly 5,800 students who graduated last year.

“We are slightly down in enrollment, but had a record number of graduates and a flat freshmen class,” Green said.

Public universities in Iowa, Kansas and Missouri have experienced similar declines in recent years, Green added.

Two other enrollment trends are continuing at UNL this year.

While the number of out-of-state students attending UNL continues to grow — non-Nebraskans account for roughly one-third of all UNL students — the number of international students seeking a university degree in Lincoln has shrunk 4% from last year.

That’s the second straight year international enrollment declined at UNL. Last year, UNL reported a 2.8% decline the number of foreign students on campus, despite more focused efforts to recruit students overseas.

UNL’s international student losses this year also outpace national trends. According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the number of international students attending American colleges and universities dropped 2.8% between March 2018 and March 2019.

Green said UNL will examine whether the loss of international students is the result of changes — either real or perceived — to the student visa process, or a lack of interest in UNL.

Enrollment was also down from last year at three of the four campuses in the NU system. The University of Nebraska at Omaha and the University of Nebraska at Kearney also reported smaller student bodies this year, while the University of Nebraska Medical Center is up from last year.

Like UNL, the NU system is also coming down from its all-time enrollment high two years ago. Enrollment dropped 1% last year, and is down another 1.4% this year.

