Eno promoted to vice president of academic administration at Union College

Union College named Debbie Eno its vice president for academic administration, the college announced Thursday.

Eno, a 1999 Union graduate, had previously served as the interim vice president for academic administration for nearly a year.

A former traveling nurse, Eno started as a nursing professor at the Seventh-day Adventist college in 2003 and later became director of the nursing program and the dean of Union's communications, business and International Rescue and Relief programs.

Union President Vinita Sauder called Eno "a results-oriented leader" who was the right fit for the position and will lead the college forward.

"She's going to make sure our academic programs are sharp and up to date," Sauder said. "Best of all, she approaches her job as a calling and is committed to Christian education."

Eno will continue to teach nursing courses after moving into her new role.

"I'm always excited to see what the possibilities are for the next steps at Union," she said.

