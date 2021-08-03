Emails overwhelmingly call on Nebraska regents to reject Pillen's critical race theory resolution

A deluge of disapproving emails followed Pillen's announcement he would, in fact, ask regents to sign onto a resolution opposing critical race theory in early July -- a move endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts but criticized by NU's administrators, faculty and student athletes.

"I cannot believe an ‘institution of higher learning’ is even considering introducing such a ridiculous resolution as the one you are proposing banning critical race theory," wrote Michael Stoos.

"It appears to me that your resolution is a very blatant political statement rather than an educational concern," another wrote. "I would suggest that you resign from the Board of Regents if you plan to use this platform to campaign for governor."

Others like Andy Wit of Papillion slammed the language of the resolution as having "no business being in any official policy of an educational institution that wants to be taken seriously."

And Matt Heller, who identified himself as a 2003 UNL alum, suggested his own version of the resolution for regents to consider: