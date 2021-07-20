 Skip to main content
Elementary school coordinator named principal at Cathedral
Cathedral of the Risen Christ School, the K-8 Catholic school serving students in the Diocese of Lincoln's flagship parish, has a new principal.

Angela Miller, who served as a coordinator at LPS' Brownell Elementary School since 2016, replaces Carl Bilotta as the principal of the school at 3500 Sheridan Blvd. 

While at Brownell, Miller oversaw special education staff and programming, supported overall instruction and "created a culture of learning," said Jennie Sayker, director of stewardship at Cathedral.

After earning her bachelor's in elementary education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Miller received a master's in education with a reading teacher endorsement from Concordia University. She also earned her administrative certification from Concordia.

Miller takes over for Bilotta, who served in the role for just one year. He replaced Jeremy Ekeler, who was principal from 2014-20 before joining the Nebraska Catholic Conference as its associate director for education policy.

Angela Miller

Education reporter/Night content coordinator

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

