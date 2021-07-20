Elementary school coordinator named principal at Cathedral

Cathedral of the Risen Christ School, the K-8 Catholic school serving students in the Diocese of Lincoln's flagship parish, has a new principal.

Angela Miller, who served as a coordinator at LPS' Brownell Elementary School since 2016, replaces Carl Bilotta as the principal of the school at 3500 Sheridan Blvd.

While at Brownell, Miller oversaw special education staff and programming, supported overall instruction and "created a culture of learning," said Jennie Sayker, director of stewardship at Cathedral.

Miller previously served as an instructional coach at Lakeview Elementary from 2011-16, where she provided interventions to students struggling in reading.

After earning her bachelor's in elementary education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Miller received a master's in education with a reading teacher endorsement from Concordia University. She also earned her administrative certification from Concordia.

Miller takes over for Bilotta, who served in the role for just one year. He replaced Jeremy Ekeler, who was principal from 2014-20 before joining the Nebraska Catholic Conference as its associate director for education policy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.