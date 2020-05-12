Election coverage: Cerveny, Stenberg advance in SCC board races

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tim Cerveny and Neal Stenberg finished 1-2 in the primary race to fill an at-large seat on the Southeast Community College Board of Governors.

Cerveny of Wilber, who manages resources and transmission at NMPP Energy in Lincoln, was appointed to fill a vacancy left when board member Steve Ottmann died last year.

He received more than 40% of the votes, while Stenberg, a former lawyer for the board from Lincoln, earned about 38%.

The third person in the race, Bob Van Valkenburg, received 21% and will not advance.

All candidates running for district seats representing parts of the 15-county area advanced to the general election.

Both candidates in the District 1 race, Chuck Byers of McCool Junction and Jeanne Stec of Crete, will face off again in November for the seat held by Lynn Schluckebier, who isn't seeking reelection.

Incumbent Kathy Boellstorff of Johnson and challenger Chad Aldrich of Wahoo will also be on the November ballot for the District 2 seat.

Three candidates in Lincoln districts — incumbents Edward Price in District 3 and Kristin Yates in District 4, as well as newcomer Arlyn Urhmacher in District 5 — are running unopposed and advance to the general election.