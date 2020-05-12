You are the owner of this article.
Election coverage: Cerveny, Stenberg advance in SCC board races
SOUTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE BOARD

Election coverage: Cerveny, Stenberg advance in SCC board races

SCC College Board of Governors

Tim Cerveny and Neal Stenberg finished 1-2 in the primary race to fill an at-large seat on the Southeast Community College Board of Governors.

Cerveny of Wilber, who manages resources and transmission at NMPP Energy in Lincoln, was appointed to fill a vacancy left when board member Steve Ottmann died last year.

Tim Cerveny

Tim Cerveny, candidate for Southeast Community College Board

He received more than 40% of the votes, while Stenberg, a former lawyer for the board from Lincoln, earned about 38%.

Neal Stenberg

Stenberg

The third person in the race, Bob Van Valkenburg, received 21% and will not advance.

All candidates running for district seats representing parts of the 15-county area advanced to the general election.

SCC keeps tuition flat, raises fees to support modernization efforts

Both candidates in the District 1 race, Chuck Byers of McCool Junction and Jeanne Stec of Crete, will face off again in November for the seat held by Lynn Schluckebier, who isn't seeking reelection.

Incumbent Kathy Boellstorff of Johnson and challenger Chad Aldrich of Wahoo will also be on the November ballot for the District 2 seat.

Three candidates in Lincoln districts — incumbents Edward Price in District 3 and Kristin Yates in District 4, as well as newcomer Arlyn Urhmacher in District 5 — are running unopposed and advance to the general election.

Glathar headed to Career Academy as focus program's first principal
SCC taps energy manager to fill vacant board position

Election results

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

