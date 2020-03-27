Educators find ways to make social distancing less distant

Margaret Reist Education reporter Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Cars and SUVs and ATVs and pickups rolled slowly through the streets of Waverly this week, a collective stiff-arm to a pandemic disrupting the life we’ve known.

The teachers and principals, the custodians and librarians and paraeducators inside those vehicles — 85 of them by one count — drove slowly along a route lined with houses full of students now learning from home.

The teachers waved and smiled, held signs with colored Sharpie expressions of love and warmth — "Hello" and "We miss you" — their actions sending a message to the virus sweeping across the globe: We will social distance to try to keep you at bay, but that will not stop us from finding ways to connect with the students we love.

Waverly — along with other school districts — has begun teaching online since state officials recommended, and in some cases mandated, that students stay home. So teachers and students are figuring out how to communicate about assignments and tests and projects. But when a teacher at Hamlow Elementary School came to Principal Michelle Rezek with the idea of a vehicle caravan, Rezek asked the other teachers if they’d be interested and the answer was a resounding "yes."