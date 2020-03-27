Educators find ways to make social distancing less distant

Cars and SUVs and ATVs and pickups rolled slowly through the streets of Waverly this week, a collective stiff-arm to a pandemic disrupting the life we’ve known.
The teachers and principals, the custodians and librarians and paraeducators inside those vehicles — 85 of them by one count — drove slowly along a route lined with houses full of students now learning from home.
The teachers waved and smiled, held signs with colored Sharpie expressions of love and warmth — "Hello" and "We miss you" — their actions sending a message to the virus sweeping across the globe: We will social distance to try to keep you at bay, but that will not stop us from finding ways to connect with the students we love.
Waverly — along with other school districts — has begun teaching online since state officials recommended, and in some cases mandated, that students stay home. So teachers and students are figuring out how to communicate about assignments and tests and projects. But when a teacher at Hamlow Elementary School came to Principal Michelle Rezek with the idea of a vehicle caravan, Rezek asked the other teachers if they’d be interested and the answer was a resounding "yes."
“Here’s what I think,” Rezek said. “Teachers by nature love their kids and the kids love their teachers, and we really felt like both sides were missing each other.”
Teachers in Waverly aren’t the only ones finding ways to make social distancing feel a little less distant.
Several elementary schools in Lincoln Public Schools have held “virtual” spirit days, posting pictures on social media of their spirit-themed students.
A couple of Belmont Elementary teachers serenaded their students with a sing-along posted online. Lincoln High journalism teacher Greg Keller has continued the LinksLIVE broadcast usually produced by his students, now full of video messages from Lincoln High teachers to their students. Trinity Lutheran Principal David Kumm has posted how-to videos he’s recorded and starred in, lessons on such things as the art of making cotton ball shooters.
Teachers at Cathedral of the Risen Christ started a pen pal program, pairing 76 interested students with residents of the Waterford Assisted Living facility.
“They will write letters, do artwork for them, do poetry and basically give some human interaction for residents who can’t interact with families, who are isolated,” said Erin Halligan Trummer, the school's development director.
Letters or artwork come to the school first and stay there for a few days to eliminate the possibility of spreading the virus, before being sent to residents.
Trummer, whose kids made Easter pictures for their residents, hopes once all the social distancing can end, the students and residents they've been writing can meet. In the meantime, during a time of great uncertainty, it's a way for students to feel empowered, to do something positive in a really negative time.
“This allows them to take ownership and do a random act of kindness ... for someone who may need help,” Trummer said.
At Waverly, though, a teacher's idea took on a life of its own. Teachers mapped out a route that would include as many students' homes as possible, then administrators from Hamlow Elementary and Waverly Intermediate sent messages to their families letting them know about the caravan plan. A sheriff's deputy and state patrol trooper offered to guide the caravan along its route.
Teachers and secretaries and school nurses and administrators and other staff, some with their families in tow, gathered at the school parking lot in their vehicles (social distancing meant no carpooling), and filed onto the street, one after another.
And then something amazing happened.
Families came out on their driveways. Others who live in rural areas pulled along the route and watched from their cars. Students held handmade signs, colored driveways in chalky messages.
We miss you.
We love our teachers.
School District 145 is amazing.
“It wasn’t just families with kids; it was community members,” Rezek said. “It was incredibly emotional. Probably one of the most emotional things I’ve been a part of.”
Because, dear virus, the signs and the decorated driveways, the pen pal letters and singing teachers and video messages represent a force that will, in the end, outlast you.
