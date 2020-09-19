 Skip to main content
EducationQuest to host virtual college fair
EducationQuest Foundation is hosting a virtual college fair Sept. 27-30 for Nebraska students and families.

The free event will feature representatives from more than 100 colleges, along with sessions that will help families plan and pay for college. To register and find details about the event, visit eqf.org/collegefair.

EducationQuest Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to improve access to higher education in Nebraska.

Participants can virtually visit "college booths" to learn about schools that interest them. Students who visit at least three booths will be entered into a drawing for a $500 scholarship.

Live college-prep sessions will be held Sept. 27 and will be recorded for later viewing. Topics include college admission, selecting a major, campus visits, scholarship tips and paying for college.

The virtual college fair website will remain open until Dec. 1 for those who wish to visit college booths and watch recorded sessions.

To learn more, visit EducationQuest.org.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

