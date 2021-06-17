Education roundup: Norris graduate who earned ag scholarship wants to lead the next generation of farmers

Zach Hammack Education reporter/Night content coordinator Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter. Follow Zach Hammack Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If you want to catch a glimpse of the future of farming, look no further than Brett Heinrich.

The recent Norris High School graduate, who grew up on a ranch south of Hickman where he helps his father raise cattle, wants to lead the next generation of farmers at a time when retaining young talent can be difficult.

Heinrich was one of two recipients of a scholarship from Champion Seed, an Iowa-based company that asked applicants to consider the current state of agriculture and its future. A panel of judges from the ag industry narrowed the list from a national pool of applicants.

Heinrich plans to study agribusiness and animal science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall.

"I've been in agriculture my whole life," he said. "Agribusiness stood out to me because it's a really solid major, and you can do a lot of things with it."

Some of the questions applicants answered included how to attract young people to farming at a time when many are resettling in cities.

Heinrich's answer? Start in the classroom.