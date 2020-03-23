Education roundup: Changes to lunch distribution, AP and IB courses and more

School in the comfort of 42,000 Lincoln Public Schools students' homes began Monday when the district made two weeks of review materials available online.

So far, LPS officials said Monday morning, there have been no big problems, no computer system crashes, not a horde of questions coming at them.

But for high school students wondering about advanced placement and International Baccalaureate exams, families needing school lunches and child care, here are some updates:

* Student meals: School breakfasts and lunches will now be offered on a weekly, rather than daily, basis to any children 18 and younger in an effort to limit person-to-person contact. Students can get five days' worth of meals each Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children don’t need to be present to get meals.

Distribution will continue at the same eight sites: Belmont Elementary School, 3425 N. 14th St.; Arnold Elementary, 5000 Mike Scholl St.; Hartley Elementary, 730 N. 33rd St.; Calvert Elementary, 3709 S. 46th St.; Clinton Elementary, 1520 N. 29th St.; Park Middle, 855 S. Eighth St.; Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd St.; and Lincoln High, 2229 J St.