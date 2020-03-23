You are the owner of this article.
Education roundup: Changes to lunch distribution, AP and IB courses and more
Education roundup: Changes to lunch distribution, AP and IB courses and more

School in the comfort of 42,000 Lincoln Public Schools students' homes began Monday when the district made two weeks of review materials available online. 

So far, LPS officials said Monday morning, there have been no big problems, no computer system crashes, not a horde of questions coming at them.

But for high school students wondering about advanced placement and International Baccalaureate exams, families needing school lunches and child care, here are some updates:

Student meals: School breakfasts and lunches will now be offered on a weekly, rather than daily, basis to any children 18 and younger in an effort to limit person-to-person contact. Students can get five days' worth of meals each Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children don’t need to be present to get meals.

Distribution will continue at the same eight sites: Belmont Elementary School, 3425 N. 14th St.; Arnold Elementary, 5000 Mike Scholl St.; Hartley Elementary, 730 N. 33rd St.; Calvert Elementary, 3709 S. 46th St.; Clinton Elementary, 1520 N. 29th St.; Park Middle, 855 S. Eighth St.; Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd St.; and Lincoln High, 2229 J St.

Backpack program and school food markets: The Food Bank of Lincoln will temporarily halt them and instead will offer pre-packaged bags of food to all families at schools and times it will announce weekly. This week’s distribution sites: Lincoln High, 2229 J St., 3-3:45 p.m. Wednesday; Northeast, 2635 N. 63rd St., 3-3:45 p.m. Thursday; and Everett Elementary, 1123 C St., 3-3:30 p.m. Friday.

International Baccalaureate exams: Exams for the IB program, an academically rigorous program at Lincoln High but open to all high school students, that were scheduled April 30-May 22 have been canceled. The IB organization said students will be awarded a diploma or a course certificate that “reflects their standard of work” based on students’ coursework. Sixty high school juniors and 47 seniors are enrolled in the LPS program. For more information go to ibo.org/news/news-about-the-ib/covid-19-coronavirus-updates/#examinations.

Advanced Placement exams: The College Board, which administers Advanced Placement exams, is developing a 45-minute exam students can take at home. The exam schedule will be available April 3. Students already registered for an exam can cancel any time at no charge. Local districts will decide how to help students finish the coursework. Last year, the college board administered 1,859 AP exams at LPS.

GoPo reprieve: High school students taking government and politics this semester — a class required for graduation — will not have to worry about community service hours. LPS administrators waived that requirement.

Before- and after-school care: Family Service Lincoln’s before- and after-school programs are closed until LPS resumes.

Impact on child care programs: The Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska is conducting a statewide survey to assess the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on early childhood programs. What it learns can help identify needed support and help in efforts to rebuild the economy, said Sam Meisels, the institute’s founding executive director. He encouraged all of the state’s providers to complete the survey at bit.ly/NEprovidersurvey by Wednesday.

LPS officials: Hang on; we're working on it

