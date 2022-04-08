Education notes: A tale of two career academies, lending a hand in Poland, and talking TikTok

Zach Hammack K-12 education reporter Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter. Follow Zach Hammack Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When I met Paul Gausman at his office last week in downtown Sioux City, Iowa, one of the first places he took me to was the district's Career Academy.

It's connected to the Educational Service Center, which houses the offices of administrators including Gausman, the superintendent of Sioux City who will assume that role at Lincoln Public Schools this summer.

The campus we visited last week — one of two Career Academy locations in the district — was formerly home to a JCPenney and airline call center. The district worked with the city to acquire the building, which also houses a museum.

Like its counterpart in Lincoln, Sioux City's Career Academy allows high school students to take courses in so-called "pathways," earn college credit and gain valuable real-world experience.

Because of Sioux City's unique location neighboring South Dakota and Nebraska, the program is a larger venture than LPS' career-readiness program, The Career Academy.

An agreement between those three states' governors allowing funds to cross state borders has allowed the academy to serve roughly 2,000 students from 17 high schools in the Sioux City area.

Students can choose from 37 pathways, including engineering, nursing, computer science, firefighting and fashion design.

Those interested in the program typically start by taking prerequisite courses their freshman year before transitioning to the campus as sophomores. Sioux City's three high schools all run on a block schedule, which allows for some flexibility for students.

In Lincoln, The Career Academy serves 540 students from both public and private high schools who can enroll in 16 pathways, many of which overlap with Sioux City's offerings. Students enroll in their junior year and split time between their home high school and The Career Academy, located at Southeast Community College.

The tale of two career academies is a matter of the communities' needs, Gausman said.

"It's a tri-state partnership (in Sioux City)," he said. "We think of our community as North Sioux, South Sioux and Sioux."

Sioux City's physical layout also makes it easy for students to get to the career academy campus downtown or in an industrial center.

"There isn't anywhere in Sioux City where you can't arrive in 10 to 12 minutes," he said.

Students there can earn college credits through Western Iowa Tech Community College, much like students in Lincoln can earn credits through SCC.

When Gausman takes over at LPS for Superintendent Steve Joel on July 1, his experience in career-readiness programming will likely factor into his vision for the district in the next five-year strategic plan.

Director Josh Jones said that The Career Academy in Lincoln is relatively young, growing out of a $153 million bond issue approved in 2014.

Career academies are especially important today given the nationwide workforce shortage, Jones said. The Career Academy held its first school-wide career fair earlier this year, bringing in 54 companies looking to recruit workers.

"They can fill that void for businesses," Jones said. "I feel like we're on a good trajectory here."

Lending a hand

When the Safe and Successful Kids Board passed a resolution Wednesday honoring Barbara Bartle, the former president of the LPS Foundation and the Lincoln Community Foundation, Bartle wasn't there to receive the recognition.

That's because Bartle is in Poland helping resettle refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Bartle is there in her capacity as the district governor of Lincoln's Rotary Club, helping to find housing for refugees while transporting supplies into Ukraine.

The interlocal Safe and Successful Kids Board recognized Bartle for her community-building and philanthropic efforts.

"It just seems fitting she's not here to receive this recognition," Gaylor Baird said.

Bartle retired last year after 12 years leading the Lincoln Community Foundation. Before that, she was the president of the LPS Foundation for 18 years, where she oversaw the development of Community Learning Centers in Lincoln schools.

She wrote and submitted the first grant for the CLC initiative, which has expanded to offer after-school programming at nearly 30 schools.

"Barb has been an integral part of every step of the development of CLCs," said Nola Derby-Bennett, director of CLCs at LPS.

Was TikTok trend a hoax?

Remember that "slap-a-teacher" challenge purportedly circulating on the social media video-sharing app TikTok last fall?

A report in March from the Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz and Drew Harwell uncovered that no such challenge existed, and was in fact promoted by a Republican consulting firm hired by Facebook to malign the platform.

TikTok is owned by a Chinese company.

In emails uncovered by the Post, the consulting firm Targeted Victory sought to amplify dangerous trends on the app, including the "devious licks" craze, in which students vandalized school property, and the now-debunked "slap-a-teacher" challenge.

In October, the consulting firm pushed local media to carry reports of the alleged challenge, which initially started as a rumor on Facebook, as reported by Insider.

LPS even sent a message to teachers and families warning them of the "slap-a-teacher" challenge.

A spokesperson said at the time there were no reports of students engaging in the challenge, which given this latest revelation, now only makes perfect sense.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

