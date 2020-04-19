Education in a pandemic: Be flexible, be generous, find ways to connect

Anica Brown’s kitchen island is a science lab now, with test tubes and beakers and droppers full of liquid, a camera trained on the seventh-grade teacher from Pound Middle School in protective eye gear.
There’s a green screen in Kooser Elementary librarian Betsy Thomas’ home, perched amidst the pirate swords and hardhats, the fake mustaches and overalls and — when the occasion calls for it — a borrowed giant T-rex costume.
Piles of library books litter Susan Dinsdale’s home — “Where the Wild Things Are" and “Scrambled States of America” and “The Bear Who Wasn’t There” vying to be recorded by the Pyrtle Elementary School kindergarten teacher.
Mar’Lakuittia Overstreet uses a small video camera to record lessons twice a week to her English Language Learners at Lincoln High, explaining vocabulary and grammar step by step, following up with a second video reteaching the same concepts — because she knows students who speak nine different languages need to see her face to grasp those lessons.
This is education in a pandemic, a place where classrooms and hallways, band rooms and gymnasiums, auditoriums and cafeterias have been abandoned for bedrooms and kitchen tables, home offices and couches.
For two weeks, Lincoln Public Schools teachers have been delivering lessons remotely — after two weeks of review material provided to students — using Google Classroom, Zoom, email, the district’s online grading system, public access and local cable TV and a host of education apps.
It’s been a steep learning curve, say those teachers, mastering technology and how to teach students who aren’t sitting in front of them; figuring out how not to overload parents now working and overseeing schoolwork at home, fine-tuning how much material is the right amount, the best formats to truly engage students through cyberspace.
Making sure students can connect electronically, then finding ways to make sure they do — has been the biggest challenge and has driven many decisions.
They worry about the technology gap and work through social workers and counselors to find students who don’t have Wi-Fi and connect them through deals for low-income families or with hard-to-get hot spots designed specifically for LPS students. And they know internet access isn't the only barrier.
“There are a host of reasons why students aren’t engaging,” said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction. “Sometimes it’s just that families are overwhelmed with their own personal circumstances.”
Teachers say they know some students are working or watching siblings. One teacher said a parent called to apologize for her student not keeping up with work — she’d just had a C-section and brought triplets home from the hospital.
Preliminary — and rough — estimates by building principals show the percentage of high school students who are doing schoolwork varies from 40% to 70%. In middle school, it has ranged from 45%-85%, Larson said, with lower engagement at the schools with the highest poverty levels. Not surprisingly, in advanced placement or differentiated courses engagement levels are as high as 80%. Similar non-differentiated courses can dip to 50%.
Several teachers said the number of kids participating has increased significantly since they’ve shifted from review to new material.
During the first week that LPS started new content, videotaped lessons for elementary school students on the district’s remote learning site got 450,000 views, and that didn’t count students who watched the videos on the public access channel or KLKN TV.
There have been bright spots in the scramble to do school differently, but not seeing students every day has been hard, and the toughest part, hands-down, is the not knowing — a sentiment echoed by every teacher interviewed.
“Are the kids OK? Are they safe, are they fed?” said Lincoln High English teacher Sydney Jensen. “Those are our main concerns. And being able to teach students along the way — but that’s not number one.”
Creating a new system on the fly
The two weeks of review material compiled before the closures and social distancing restrictions began raining down in earnest, gave the state’s second-largest school district much-needed time to figure out how to finish the school year with nobody in school.
It was a herculean task.
“We were changing the way school had been conducted for nearly 100 years,” Larson said.
District-level directors worked through the big questions: what to do about grading and graduation, the needs of special education students, how to contact families, how to leverage the array of online resources. Curriculum specialists began figuring out how the actual learning would work.
For the first three days after spring break when teachers reported to school for what would be the last time this year, instructions announced over the intercom changed with frustrating regularity.
“I’m reminiscing about what happened during that time,” said Curriculum Director Takako Olson. “I don’t think I’ve ever made that many decisions that quickly, in such a short amount of time.”
At Lincoln High, Jensen, who teaches English, set up a Google Classroom for staff to share ideas. Teachers added short tutorials on different apps — Jensen and her dog demonstrated how to remove unruly students from a Zoom chat; world language teachers offered their expertise on an app called “FlipGrid” that allows students to record themselves doing short assignments.
“We always felt that Lincoln High (staff) was good at collaborating,” Jensen said. “But the absolute terror of doing this brand-new thing and changing everything about the way we do business has really motivated people to exponentially increase the amount of collaboration.”
At first, Jensen said, she felt like she was overwhelming students with the information she was sending them, so she followed the recommendation of another teacher, who uses a “hyper-doc” — a one-page sheet laying out everything kids need to do that week. That helped, she said.
“As much as teachers are being asked to step outside their comfort zone and try new things, kids are in the same boat,” Jensen said.
One of the challenges of remote learning has been that everything just takes longer, said Alice Hillhouse, a Lincoln High math teacher. Communicating remotely with students over email, or even Zoom, is a more time-intensive process. And the virtual staff meetings and planning for next fall haven’t stopped.
Another challenge: gauging whether students are doing the work.
Some education apps — offered to students as optional work in addition to district assignments — help elementary-level teachers track which students are actually doing the work, and help high school teachers figure out if students are really understanding concepts in math courses.
The first week of remote learning, Hillhouse said, gave teachers a chance to see what worked and what didn’t.
“There are some great online tools,” she said. “The challenge is to make it the right amount to actually get kids engaging in it. It doesn’t do any good to put out great content if they’re not looking at it or decide it’s too much, they’re not going to do it.”
Larson figures the innovation forced by circumstance will pay dividends later.
“The positive of this is it brings out a lot of teacher creativity and innovation that will continue into future educational efforts, no matter what form that takes.”
Making it work
Anica Brown and Kirsten Smith started a new science curriculum this fall with their seventh grade students at Pound, an approach they’d studied, attended workshops about and experimented with last year.
It is a new way to teach: Instead of starting with scientific terminology, they guide students to ask questions that ultimately lead students there, a problem-solving approach that helps students understand the process.
They didn’t want a pandemic to shut them down.
“We didn’t want to stop and give them a textbook to read for the last eight weeks of the year,” Brown said.
So they found apps that allow students to work in small groups, and apply electronic “sticky notes” to brainstorm their ideas on a page. They bring the kids together through apps or Zoom meetings to create models based on the answers to the questions — one teacher taking notes online, the other drawing that model on a large piece of paper tacked up on a wall in her house.
They video experiments they do at home, make slides of other lessons. Those last three days in school they gathered up all their lab equipment and took it with them, Smith said.
Of the 245 kids they teach between them, more than 150 have been participating in the lessons. The group lessons allow the students to connect with each other, as do Zoom meetings.
“They need to be social and we are trying to make that happen and still teach science,” Brown said.
At Kooser Elementary, librarian Betsy Thomas wanted to find a way to connect with kids, and to encourage them to use the “daily learning challenges” on the district’s library services website compiled with the help of school librarians.
“My goal really was to advocate for all these great things the library team has done,” she said. “Every day is like a challenge to me to find something that’s funny.”
So she got a green screen and a large collection of costumes and made videos based on the daily themes.
She channeled her “inner Swedish muppet chef” for doughnut day and tossed flour all over her floor. She tried making an Oreo with toothpaste for April Fool’s Day, took a bite and decided that’s a joke too terrible to play. She borrowed a friend’s T-Rex costume for Dinosaur Day and read to a friend’s chickens. She became Mary Poppins and a pirate and rode a forklift in her husband’s empty warehouse.
“I miss the kids a ton,” she said. “I miss the staff. If they can’t come to me I’m doing my best to come to them.”
At Pyrtle Elementary, computer science teacher Matt Rinne is making videos for students across the district, suggesting both “plugged” and “unplugged” activities, some of which star his two young daughters.
Dinsdale said elementary teachers post district-made lessons in reading and math, recording a video introducing those lessons each day. She reads books aloud and posts them on the district website. She fields questions from parents, who share videos of what their students are doing. The kindergarten teachers are working together to provide the same material and created a sort of electronic checklist for parents, with links to different sites and videos, cutting down on the number of emails.
Lincoln High's Overstreet, who teaches higher level ELL students, said she’s relied heavily on the bilingual liaisons, who contacted each one of her students.
Since schools closed their doors, she’s gotten two new ELL students and is trying to get to know them remotely.
But encouraging her students to connect online has been tough, because face-to-face instruction is an integral part of learning a new language.
“Sometimes the students with language barriers may not understand, no matter how much I do videos,” she said. “It’s really hard to get it.”
Science Focus Program teacher Emily Rose Sefferlein and Arts and Humanities teacher Maggie Elsener are looking for ways to make virtual end-of-the year projects unique to their programs special, minus the parents and community members such events have always drawn.
There are other things remote learning can’t replace: Reading books to a camera lens is awkward, no small voices interrupting with questions, no one’s rapt attention surrounding you.
“There’s a lesson to be learned here,” Dinsdale said. “We’ve learned the value of people ... I think teaching remotely is harder than teaching in the classroom by a long shot ... We’re social beings.”
That’s why teachers say their overriding philosophy in this strange time is to be kind, to be generous and flexible, why weekly Zoom meetings with students are more about connecting than academics.
“They don’t have questions about chemistry and geoscience. They want to see us and see their friends and connect that way. That’s really important,” said Rose Sefferlein. “It’s all about relationships. People always say that when you first start to teach. A situation like this really shows it to be true.”
Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby
See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.
Grata Bar & Lounge has started offering family-style meals — entrees that serve four to six people for $25 and could be put together for curbside pickup and delivery — to keep the restaurant afloat.
Updated list of closings, cancellations, postponements and announcements of modified hours of operation in the Lincoln area
If your business or activity is closed, canceled or postponed, please email citydesk@journalstar.com.
Doctors in Omaha invented a patient mask to protect healthcare workers in the operating and recovery rooms.
The Urgent Care Clinic of Lincoln, located at 72nd and Pioneers, is now providing drive-up testing for COVID-19.
State surpasses 1,000 positive coronavirus cases; deaths reported in Douglas, Gage, Hamilton counties
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,066 cases in its Thursday evening update, up 86 from Wednesday evening's total.
Senators urged Gov. Ricketts to include grocery store, pharmacy and food production workers in the definition of front-line emergency service providers.
Parks and Rec was concerned that some children didn't heed the message that play equipment is off limits.
Five patients have been transferred from CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island to Omaha-area hospitals within the past 36 hours.
Because of its current limited supply, the CEO said Bryan will "start out very slow" and process tests only from seriously ill people who are inpatients in its hospital locations.
Test results have confirmed three more cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County on Thursday, bringing the total of known local cases to 62.
The facility brought back seven residents Wednesday and an Enlivant spokesperson said it planned to bring back others Thursday.
The Lincoln Children’s Zoo expected 2020 to be the first year it stayed open from beginning to end.
Hospital staff and administrators gathered in the hospital on Wednesday to cheer for Felipe Chavez-Ramirez, who will continue his recovery at home.
Executive Travel held a "grand reopening" and virtual ribbon cutting to celebrate employees returning to work.
State employees union official says worried workers continue to contact his office. On Wednesday, the union plans to deliver 1,600 petitions to Gov. Pete Ricketts.
A 53-foot refrigerated trailer would serve as a backup to Lancaster County Emergency Management's portable morgue should the coronavirus cause a surge in deaths.
A woman in her 80s died Thursday after being transferred to Lincoln, and a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions died Tuesday at Gold Crest Retirement, Public Health Solutions Director Kim Showalter said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said he remains focused on keeping Nebraskans safe and preventing the state’s health care system from being overrun because…
“It just seemed like a terrible idea ... to say here’s this stranger,” said the Lincoln High School teacher about having a substitute take her place.
Darrell Dibben had been a resident of a Blair assisted living facility, Carter Place, which was temporarily closed after 19 coronavirus cases were linked to its residents and staff by the end of March.
President Ted Carter said NU is watching state tax receipts and the ongoing budget process at the state level before it decides to cut any programs or impose salary cuts as the university seeks to "be a good partner" to state government.
From Christmas lights in Minden to a COVID-19 test relay by the State Patrol, many people have stepped up to spread cheer and kindness in Linc…
Journal Star photographers have captured life in the city for the past month with some activities going on as usual but many sights out of the norm.
Some plants are taking the temperature of employees before they enter facilities and offering protective face shields to workers who request them.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said while the city has relatively few positive cases compared to others based on population, health officials do expect to see more cases in the coming days.
Nebraska lost more than 6,400 jobs in March, $17.2 million in wages and $2.2 million in self-employment income, the report estimates.
A study by Kaiser Health News resulted in this headline in the Daily Beast that stirred internet traffic: "Nebraska getting $300G in federal money for each coronavirus case while NY gets $12G."
Bryan Health officials said Monday that they are getting COVID-19 test results back much faster than they were a couple of weeks ago.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is investigating two new cases — a man in his 20s and a woman in her 60s — to determine how they contracted the virus.
According to figures from the Realtors Association of Lincoln, home sales appear to have slowed down over the past couple of weeks.
“It was shocking. It gives you that oh-my-God feeling,” said the daughter of a man at an Adams retirement home diagnosed with COVID-19. “A lot of people think this is a joke. They don’t understand the impact it is having on people.”
COVID-19 has touched everyone's life, and news has become, in some sense, a matter of life and death.
Nebraska prisons director Scott Frakes said the Department of Correctional Services has had a pandemic plan for years.
Todd Fandrich has made 100 wooden Easter bunnies for local health-care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. “Seeing how happy the bunnies make people makes me want to keep building them,” he said.
As of Friday, Bryan had five patients in its hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 patients with suspected cases who are awaiting test results.
"I thought it was a great message," said Paige Duncan, adding that she thinks it's one that connects with a lot of people right now.
Police and sheriff's deputies in the Lincoln area are continuing to be called to more mental health calls, the suspected result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The woman is an employee of Selleck Dining Hall and is not hospitalized, said UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed.
The governor said he would issue a new directed health measure to clarify rules statewide. One provision closes barber shops, beauty salons, tattoo parlors and gentleman's clubs that were still allowed to operate in some areas.
Results from testing for coronavirus at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney this week showed three male youths were positive…
As more parking spots open up, more Lincoln residents are hitting city parks.
"It's a great way for people to be able to vote" at a time when Nebraskans confront the coronavirus pandemic threat, Ricketts said. "I'd encourage people to take advantage of that."
The Lincoln man who was the city's first death from coronavirus was in his 50s and had an underlying health condition, city officials said Wednesday afternoon.
Amber Rolfzen has now experienced the worldwide health catastrophe in two waves. The first in Italy, then last month in Papillion.
In an email sent to faculty and staff Friday, Elizabeth Spiller, who started as the new executive vice chancellor in March, said the decision follows the cancellation of summer travel, internship and other opportunities for students.
"The plan is by noon to be at that 1,500 units-per-day production level," University of Nebraska-Lincoln engineering Professor Shane Farritor said. "We'll do that until the wheels fall off."
For the second time in less than two weeks, another one of Lincoln’s largest companies is reacting to news that an employee had contracted COVID-19.
After this weekend, the state is shutting down all overnight camping in its parks and recreation and wildlife management areas — and will keep…
Good news for Lincoln Public Schools seniors: Graduation ceremonies are tentatively planned for July 26.
A UNMC professor and infectious disease specialist says models are not meant to be answers.
With warm weather, a pool skimmer, YouTube, some poster board, a bargain buy from Costco and an SUV, Liz Shotkoski and her four kids brought cheer to their neighborhood.
All students will get “satisfactory” or “unsatisfactory” grades on all fourth-quarter assignments and on their final class grades.
After his 3D printer sat in a box for almost two years, Nolan Miska finally had a reason to take it out.
The study suggests that COVID-19 patients may create aerosols of virus and contaminate surfaces that may pose a risk for transmission.
A number of businesses in Lincoln either just opened in the past few weeks or were scheduled to open soon are now faced with tough decisions about what to do in the face of restrictions on people being together.
From the DoorDash driver to the cleaning service owner to the speed trainer for former Huskers, see how jobs and routines have been dramatical…
The uncertainty of an unprecedented global pandemic has changed everything for the more than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln’s schools.
Nebraska Medicine ear, nose and throat specialist Christie Barnes says over the past couple weeks UNMC has seen more patients that complain of loss of sense of smell with minimal additional symptoms of COVID-19.
The coronavirus pandemic has put plenty of aspects of life on hold, but at least one Lincoln couple refused to let social distancing stop them from taking their vows this week.
Cars and SUVs and ATVs and pickups rolled slowly through the streets of Waverly this week, a collective stiff-arm to a pandemic disrupting the…
A Hall County woman in her 60s has also died from the coronavirus, officials said Friday afternoon.
Kawasaki said it will provide supplemental pay during the shutdown, which, when combined with unemployment benefits, will ensure workers receive 60% of their normal pay.
“Our first daughter was born during the Ebola scare,” dad said. “And our second was born during the Zika scare.” Then he paused. “But the first two don’t compare to what we’re facing now.”
The governor was ready for questions from constituents Thursday night at an NET News town hall.
Lincoln funeral homes are staggering visitations and live-streaming services in the time of coronavirus.
Residents watched and listened from their apartments and the balconies overlooking the center’s courtyard.
The order takes effect at 8 a.m. Thursday.
"We are seeing up to 75 to 100 a day, which is an increase from what we typically see of 10 to 15 a day," Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said Wednesday.
City Hall: Strip club crowd, backyard bonfire party, domestic-violence class among Lincoln's first COVID-19 gathering complaints
One man reported the domestic violence class he had to attend, and another person reported too many people and pets inside PetSmart.
The Meeting Place, which had hosted nearly 60 12-step recovery meetings every week, closed due to coronavirus precautions. But a Lincoln church opened its doors to more meetings.
Take a look at the 1918 flu pandemic response in Lincoln and Nebraska. Millions were infected globally.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.