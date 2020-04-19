Education in a pandemic: Be flexible, be generous, find ways to connect

At first, Jensen said, she felt like she was overwhelming students with the information she was sending them, so she followed the recommendation of another teacher, who uses a “hyper-doc” — a one-page sheet laying out everything kids need to do that week. That helped, she said.

“As much as teachers are being asked to step outside their comfort zone and try new things, kids are in the same boat,” Jensen said.

One of the challenges of remote learning has been that everything just takes longer, said Alice Hillhouse, a Lincoln High math teacher. Communicating remotely with students over email, or even Zoom, is a more time-intensive process. And the virtual staff meetings and planning for next fall haven’t stopped.

Another challenge: gauging whether students are doing the work.

Some education apps — offered to students as optional work in addition to district assignments — help elementary-level teachers track which students are actually doing the work, and help high school teachers figure out if students are really understanding concepts in math courses.

The first week of remote learning, Hillhouse said, gave teachers a chance to see what worked and what didn’t.