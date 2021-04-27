Ed board considers Robinson recommendation

When Ada Robinson roamed the halls at Clinton Elementary School, students could count on her smile, and the longtime teacher always remembering their names, too.

Now it’s Robinson’s name that is set to be remembered, this time as the recommended name for Lincoln Public Schools’ newest elementary school in northeast Lincoln.

Robinson, a beloved teacher who spent more than 30 years at Clinton, was the formal recommendation by a committee tasked with paring down thousands of suggestions to the Lincoln Board of Education, which must approve the name.

The board considered the recommendation at its meeting Tuesday, where Robinson, who suffers from Alzheimer’s and lives in a long-term care facility, was joined by friends and family.

Board member Connie Duncan said the committee received nearly 100 recommendations for Robinson’s name, topping the number cast for others, such as local civil rights leaders Leola Bullock and Lela Shanks, and retired principal Ruth Ann Wylie.

“Definitely the winner here,” Duncan said.