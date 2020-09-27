Eco-anxiety: Taking its toll on global youth

A winter hurricane rips across a sleepy family ranch in western Nebraska. Ten calves die that night. Three more arrive half-frozen.
The next morning, the phone rings in a darkened apartment about 300 miles away, rousing a 19-year-old college student in Lincoln. Madison Imig listens in silence to the news: The horrific storm, called a bomb cyclone, has buried her family’s ranch in 14 inches of snow. In a bad year, they might lose 12 to 15 calves. Soon, it will be 100.
She can feel the dread, the panic setting in.
“In agriculture,” Imig said, “it’s not just watching your workplace flood — it’s watching your entire life flood. And that’s been really hard.”
The bomb cyclone, however, is not the only thing triggering her anxiety these days. Environmental disasters, rising sea levels and chronic water shortages have all become a part of her mental screensaver.
“It’s so sad. It’s just so brutally sad,” said the University of Nebraska-Lincoln junior English major. “It’s really sad to hear about people who are already disenfranchised by a systemic imbalance of power becoming more disenfranchised by climate change.”
Day after day, week after week, the steady drum-beat of climate change issues — from melting ice caps to Australian infernos — is exacting a global mental health toll. And no one feels the heat more than young people. Fanning their fears and anxieties of an increasingly inhospitable environment is a vast sea of media — online videos, magazine photos, cable TV, lurid newspaper headlines and waves of social media — that wash over young news consumers 24/7.
In fact, psychologists have coined a phrase for these feelings of anxiety that Imig and many of her generation regularly face. They call it: “eco-anxiety.” The American Psychological Association defines this phenomenon affecting more and more of the world’s youth as “a chronic fear of environmental doom.”
Eco-anxiety can develop in two major ways, according to Beth Doll, UNL educational psychology professor and interim dean. One way, she said, is through the acts of reading and hearing about climate change. The other way eco-anxiety presents itself is from firsthand experience with climate change impacts.
“There’s those frightening thoughts about the future, and I think that’s one piece to worry about,” Doll said. “But then we have the anxiety because we’re already experiencing events that are climate-related, so our flooding in Nebraska is an example that literally wiped out homes and livelihoods for some kids.”
Both types of eco-anxiety can express themselves in a variety of ways, one of which involves a critical decision: whether to have children.
“My whole thing is, I can’t guarantee that in 20 years, there will be a world left for my kids,” Imig said. “And that is something that really freaks me out.”
Mary Pipher understands what the college junior is saying. No generation of young people has ever had to deal with this question so intensely, said Pipher, a Lincoln clinical psychologist and New York Times bestselling author.
More specifically, the ardent environmentalist also understands where those feelings come from. The sadness triggered by eco-anxiety, Pipher believes, starts at a very early age when children first become aware of the crisis.
“They have a deep sense of understanding that the world I’m inheriting is not the world the way it’s been since almost the beginning of time,” she said.
Liam Downes is one of those young adults acutely aware of a changing world. He cites the loss of native species as a chronic source of anxiety.
“If you’re losing these plants, species that nobody knows anything about them, now nobody will. You have lost a piece of history,” said the UNL natural resource economics major.
And there are a host of other issues both compounding and feeding into the eco-anxieties of today’s youth, according to a number of psychologists.
For one thing, they note, younger generations already are experiencing higher stress levels brought on by an increasingly competitive society.
And when you add climate change to the mix, it can have a debilitating effect on those already stressed-out for a variety of other reasons, according to Ananta Khatri, a psychology professor at Peru State College.
Adolescents already experiencing higher levels of competition and pressure about test scores and college admission feel the additional weight of an uncertain future, Khatri said. The whirlwind combination of these stressors creates an intense environment for young people to have to navigate.
“I view it (climate change) more as an additional stressor that can affect your mental health overall, simply because of the fact that we might be able to cope with a certain amount, but then you have more and more added to it,” Khatri said. “That’s when it becomes a problem.”
The reaction to those stressors, according to a number of psychologists, is deeply grounded in human nature.
Eco-anxiety as a response to climate change is on par with normal psychological functioning, according to Azar Abadi, a University of Nebraska Medical Center research assistant professor. When individuals think that something is threatening them or their loved ones’ lives, she said, the natural reaction is to be worried, especially with increased media coverage.
As for the steady drum-beat of global climate change disasters, Abadi is concerned that “we don’t hear from solutions as much as we hear about the problem. So that will cause more stress and more distress, because it probably (makes us) feel more helpless in those situations.”
However, human nature or not, there remains an anxiety threshold that can be worrisome if breached.
“Excessive anxiety that stops you from moving forward,” said psychology professor Doll, “that doesn’t allow you to set it aside and still have moments of happiness in your life, that’s unusual and that’s problematic.”
That kind of excessive anxiety often has a common starting point: As media coverage of natural disasters and the impact of climate change expands, so too does the imprint it leaves behind on the viewer’s mind.
And that increased media coverage can have a very specific — and often detrimental — impact on younger people. Children, for example, may see a natural disaster covered on the news and think it’s occurring right in their own neighborhood because their brains are still developing. They can understand what the media are saying, but they do not have the life experience to form an accurate perception of the scope and timeline of an event.
“They don’t understand distance the way that we do. So, if something’s happening in California or New York, they don’t necessarily understand that it’s not in their area or not affecting them right away,” said Amy Napoli, a UNL childhood education extension specialist and professor of child, youth and family studies.
Khatri expands on this belief by noting that our frontal lobes, the part of the brain known for logical reasoning, develop up through our mid-20s, especially in males.
“If those (frontal lobes) are still developing, I can see how a younger person might see something in the media and then just take it, not really have that insight or not have as good of a judgment in terms of how it directly impacts them in the here and now,” Khatri said.
The inherent downside of a lot of media coverage, said UNMC’s Abadi, is that the problems noted are many while the solutions are few, making individuals feel helpless. And those media-induced feelings of helplessness feed into the more worrisome issue of eco-anxiety.
Despite the negative role media often play, a responsible intake of information can prove the media to be beneficial. It all depends on the kind of information individuals absorb.
Lincoln psychologist Pipher, for example, talks about a common strategy utilized in her environmental group, which is absorbing only “actionable information” — defined as information that is useful for solving a problem.
“We don’t have people come in and make reports about polar bears going extinct because there’s nothing in Nebraska we could do about that,” Pipher said.
There’s no doubt that responsible media use can be a positive experience, according to Holly Hatton-Bowers, a UNL childhood education extension specialist and professor of child, youth and family studies.
“I think you have to use social media responsibly,” said Hatton-Bowers. “It’s constantly bombarding with negative messages that adds to that hopelessness versus ‘Look at what we’re doing,’ and promoting hope, along with awareness I think is important.”
Haley Nolde, a UNL senior environmental studies major, agreed. “Initially, I let social media scare tactics get to me. But now I choose to follow inspiration accounts full of hope and sustainability tactics,” Nolde said.
Additionally, media can be used to uphold social networks that are vital for psychological well-being. Doll, the UNL psychologist, said that these social networks are especially crucial during times of crises, such as when climate change consequences are felt.
Besides using media responsibly and strategically, professionals agree there also are various coping mechanisms to deal with feelings of eco-anxiety.
Many individuals, for example, alter their lifestyles to address climate change concerns. They recycle, drive less and reduce meat consumption. But lifestyle changes aren’t always attainable for young individuals subject to their guardians’ lifestyle. In that case, psychologists suggest, reaching out to school mental health resources is beneficial.
Doll also said that coping mechanisms used for general anxiety should not be ignored. She recommended practicing relaxation and mindfulness, creating moments of joy, expressing gratitude and performing acts of kindness as effective ways to try to control eco-anxiety.
And Lincoln psychologist Pipher offered another suggestion: organizing anxiety into something better — such as action, loving and collective sharing with others. One has to let themselves feel the pain, she said, in order to turn anxiety into action by being an informed citizen.
“Let (your heart) crack open and let the whole world rush in,” said Pipher. “Stop fighting that cracking open of your heart.”
Madison Imig doesn’t disagree with any of these suggestions, these thoughtful coping mechanisms.
It’s just that she’s developed a specialized one of her own, unique perhaps to the Nebraska cattle ranch 300 miles west of her college dorm room.
When she feels stressed out, when she feels the walls closing in, when she feels the tightness in her throat and chest, she knows exactly what to do: grab her phone and get lost in its lock screen.
Back on that horrible day when the bomb cyclone ripped through her family's ranch, her father found a half-frozen calf buried in 14 inches of snow. He gently picked up the calf and put it in his heated pickup.
When he came back hours later, unsure that it could have survived, he found the calf curled up in the front seat as though it was ready to go for a ride.
Michael Imig took a photo of that moment and sent it to his daughter.
Madison knew exactly what to do with it.
One year ago: Photos, videos from catastrophic flooding in Nebraska
Flooding in Nickerson, 3.13
Flooding in Wahoo, 3.13
Flooding in Nickerson, 3.13
Northeast Nebraska flooding
Flood images from northeast Nebraska this morning.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 14, 2019
Aerial - Norfolk levee
Stop sign - St. Edward
SUVs under water - near Columbus
Trees - near Genoa pic.twitter.com/hQZAbLRb4I
I am gone
Over the dam at Chalco Hills
Arlington semi swept into floodwaters
Gering roads
Ashland rescue
Creighton snow
Rock County north of Bassett
Just one of many roads out. These will not show up on the 511 map as they are country roads. Damage to roads and bridges plus blizzard conditions can have a deadly consequence. Please stay home (road is in Rock County N of Bassett, Carnes bridge) pic.twitter.com/2r03FymKJh— NSP_TrooperGena (@NSP_TrooperGena) March 14, 2019
Spencer Dam collapse
Road conditions
#Nebraska road conditions in one photo... pic.twitter.com/ApauX4YJoU— NSP Troop D (@NSP_TroopD) March 14, 2019
U.S. 34 closed west of Seward
Ravenna
From the homeland, Muddy Creek on the south edge of Ravenna looking north. Never seen it like that. #newx pic.twitter.com/Bm7AUR3032— Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) March 14, 2019
U.S. 81 north of Norfolk
O'Neill rescue
Rescuing calf
Big Blue in Crete
Ice chunks thrown onto road
Received these images from a Brig Gen with the @NENationalGuard taken on a county road near Elba.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 14, 2019
Those are ice blocks on the road, brought there by flood waters.
Almost looks otherworldly. Now imagine these flowing in water. Don't drive through flood waters. pic.twitter.com/NwcIrTVIb5
Flooding in Ashland Area, 3.14
Flooding in Ashland Area, 3.14
Flooding, Ashland
Flooding, Hooper
Flooding, 3.14
Flooding, 3.14
Flooding, 3.14
Flooding, 3.14
Fremont flooding
Creighton bridge damage
Highway 91 at Lindsay
NDOT yard and buildings swept away on Highway 12
Rescued in boat
Spencer Dam
Aerial survey of flood areas
The NSP Aviation Support Division is in the air with #NSP575 to survey flood areas for @NEMAtweets.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019
Here's the east side of Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/U2KW05Z7O4
Teamwork on display
Teamwork is on full display across eastern Nebraska. #OneTeamOneFight #flood2019 pic.twitter.com/cty9QHvCQZ— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019
Milford flooding
Knox County Highway 14
Historic bridge over Loup destroyed
One tragedy among many: The bridge listed on the National Register of Historic Places near Sargent has been destroyed in the flooding on the Middle Loup River.— History Nebraska (@HistoryNebraska) March 15, 2019
It was one of the few remaining steel truss bridges built in Nebraska in the early 1900s. 📸 April Kitt and Josey Wales pic.twitter.com/L65pbdljNw
Stranded cattle near Fremont
From the Fremont area this morning on the Platte. Each of those little islands has dozens of cattle on it, stranded with no place to go.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019
Our thoughts are with our agriculture industry as they will certainly feel the effects of this flooding. pic.twitter.com/PK8gpu2NMb
South of Fullerton
Highway 14 south of Fullerton. pic.twitter.com/zpX0rAEuOi— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019
Aerial photos from governor's flyover
More photos from Fremont, Norfolk, Schuyler, and Bellwood. pic.twitter.com/5yalLY5kZ7— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) March 15, 2019
Highway 14 and 12 junction at Niobrara
Highway flooding
Genoa bridge
Stranded cattle
Flooding, 3.15
Flooding, 3.15
Above Arlington
@omaha_scanner above Arlington, NE pic.twitter.com/LM6lkKU0Db— Mitch Schneringer (@mitchs1126) March 15, 2019
Wahoo to Omaha through Lincoln
Missouri River from Omaha
Air rescue near Arlington
.@NENationalGuard performing an air rescue near Arlington.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 15, 2019
These teams have saved dozens of people in the last 24 hours. #heroes #NebraskaFlood pic.twitter.com/JBZ1HRmGsj
Flooding in Oakland, Lyons areas
Flooding around Lyons and Oakland, NE. #NEwx #flooding pic.twitter.com/6xXDfYomp9— Eric Anderson (@KD0STS) March 15, 2019
Highway 79 and North Bend evacuation
Tuxedo Park in Crete
Platte River flooding at I-80
West Center Road washed out by flooding
West Center, section of road washed away. Pic taken Saturday March 16 at 7:15am CST. @omaha_scanner @EnterprisePub @JournalStarNews @KETV @WOWT6News @NWSOmaha @FremontTribune pic.twitter.com/Kf1lmVwMOd— Mitch Schneringer (@mitchs1126) March 16, 2019
Helicopter sandbagging Lincoln water supply
@NENationalGuard Blackhawk conducting sandbag operations this morning. Dropping 1.5T bags to protect @CityOfLincoln wells situated on island in Platte River. pic.twitter.com/iQOOrp5UCE— Maj Gen Daryl Bohac (@NETAGBohac) March 16, 2019
Overview of flooding in Valley area
Flooding around Valley NE. Still dangerous to enter any flood waters #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/QdpJbTOaGF— Maj Gen Daryl Bohac (@NETAGBohac) March 16, 2019
Video of flooding in the Waterloo area
Flooding near Waterloo this morning. #NebraskaFlood pic.twitter.com/3ofBxFOirw— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) March 16, 2019
Flooding in DeWitt
Flooding this morning in De Witt, Nebraska along the Big Blue River from my drone! March 16, 2019 at 8am Central @spann @ReedTimmerAccu @NWSOmaha @breakingweather @wxnewsdesk @WeatherNation @LiveStormsMedia @DJIGlobal pic.twitter.com/5w0asMa2EV— Josh Alecci (@AlecciJosh) March 16, 2019
Governor attends community meeting in Niobrara
.@GovRicketts, @SenSasse, and Senator Tim Gragert address a community meeting at the Niobrara Fire Hall. #NebraskaFlood | #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/BX0Tass3UN— NE Governor's Office (@NEGovOffice) March 16, 2019
Flood damage near Niobrara
this is Highway 12, heading west. The next bridge just went away, down river pic.twitter.com/B27TiKpr9P— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) March 16, 2019
Oakland football field flooded
This is where I played football in high school.— Graham Christensen (@grahamchristen) March 16, 2019
Hoping for a speedy recovery for the people of Oakland, and other underwater rural communities. I have never seen so many NE communities flooded at once in my entire life. pic.twitter.com/QYCUo03i5o
Flyover of Spencer Dam
Spencer Dam. #NebraskaFlood pic.twitter.com/yWHBLVgL7C— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) March 16, 2019
Flooding in western Douglas County
Special thanks to the @OmahaPolice and @OPDABLE1 for this critical view of the flooding in western Douglas County. Being able to see a bigger picture of the flooding is key to emergency response and Unified Command planning.#NebraskaFlood #valley #flood2019 pic.twitter.com/Fc7345f5ZH— DouglasCountyNE (@DouglasCountyNE) March 16, 2019
Flooding in Wood River
Video of flooding in Wood River. pic.twitter.com/nKO6x5486x— NSP Carrier Enf (@NSP_CarrierEnf) March 16, 2019
Flooding near Plattsmouth, 3.16
Trying to keep floods from reaching Alda
Alda video
Bridge over Niobrara
What remains of Spencer Dam
Flyover of Highway 12 west of Niobrara
More video from @GovRicketts' flight today in northern Nebraska.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 16, 2019
This is Highway 12 west of Niobrara. You can see where the bridge was and where it is now (a few hundred yards downstream).
Incredible damage to this area. Keep this area in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/hfBDOVQPjz
Wood River photos
Water surrounds Weather Service office
You may encounter some broken links on our webpage, but our forecasters remain hard at work forecasting and issuing warnings and products. We've moved operations to Hastings, NE.— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) March 17, 2019
Thanks, @NWSHastings! pic.twitter.com/duFbVpbGq5
Nebraska National Guard missions
Here are some photos from March 14 where multiple helicopters and crews conducted extraction and relocation missions of citizens and pets identified as stranded or isolated due to the historic flooding.— NE National Guard (@NENationalGuard) March 17, 2019
(2/3)#NEGuard | #NEMA | #NebraskaFlood | #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/Dq1bcnvAxU
Nemaha County flooding
Nemaha County, NE feeling the effects of broken MO River levees. Nemaha Sheriff and @NEStatePatrol teaming up to respond and protect. pic.twitter.com/1VTTRKXqS9— Col. John A. Bolduc (@NSPColonel) March 17, 2019
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Peru flooding, 3.17
Sarpy County flyover
West side of Columbus
Current view west side of Columbus from Highway 30. #Nebraskaflood #NebraskaFlood2019 #newx #Flood2019 #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/I7ap1NHF88— NSP Trooper Cook (@NSPTrooperCook) March 17, 2019
Dog rescues
We understand how important your pets are.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 17, 2019
So when troopers come to the rescue, the pets gets rescued too.
(Not pictured: a massive dog who got to ride in the NSP helicopter!)
Great work, troops! pic.twitter.com/ZOJwxV3o3X
Roads in northeast Nebraska
Save water Ride dirty in Lincoln
Bellevue flooding update
Elkhorn bridge still impassable
Q St West of the Elkhorn River bridge is impassable. Unified Command continues to asses damage as they attempt to open roads to closed off communities. #NebraskaStrong #NebraskaFlood #Flood2019 pic.twitter.com/JfMlRTjjQH— Ofc. Mike Bossman (@OPDOfcBossman) March 18, 2019
Task Force One
5 days and counting as NE-TF1 continues to assist not only the Nebraska National Guard but local first responders as well from this deadly flood. pic.twitter.com/Wfc0p70ivA— NE-TF1 (@NE_TF1) March 18, 2019
U.S. 81 south of Columbus
Current view south of Columbus on Highway 81 shows the devastation left behind once #Flood waters have begun to recede. It's a sad situation not just affecting humans but all types of life forms. #Flood2019 #NebraskaFlood2019 #nebraskaflooding pic.twitter.com/RClE8n0kNr— NSP Trooper Cook (@NSPTrooperCook) March 17, 2019
Unloading in Peru
People in Peru, Nebraska unload water from One Way Church in nearby Plattsmouth. Peru’s water treatment plant was knocked out by flooding on the Missouri River pic.twitter.com/0HQoqLvSwF— Fred Knapp (@fredmknapp) March 18, 2019
U.S. 77 south from Fremont
Rescuing calf in Fullerton
Highway 91
This Highway 91 at the Dodge/Washington County line. pic.twitter.com/ZFqyobYt1O— NSP Troop A (@NSP_TroopA) March 18, 2019
Good Morning America
The rest of the country is watching Nebraska now.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 18, 2019
They're learning about who we are and what we're made of. #NebraskaStrong https://t.co/tVfJPcwH1d
Nebraska City flooding
Cooper plant
Water flowing over levee L575 across the river from Nebraska City in Percival, Iowa
NASA before and after images
Check out these images from @NASA.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 18, 2019
Left is from March 2018.
Right is from Saturday.
Troopers have shared images from ground and from the air, but to see if from space is even more eye opening. pic.twitter.com/2pg2zNS6fl
Steinhart Grain Terminal at Nebraska City
Ashland roads
As the water recedes, people will begin to see why we stress not driving through flood water.— Ashland Fire Dept. (@AshlandFireDept) March 18, 2019
Remember that.#NebraksaFlood2019 #NebraskaWeather #AshlandNebraska#NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/PXYjsEQWcQ
Patrol flight of flooding
Among the many valuable things our NSP pilots do: stream real-time video to @NEMAtweets and the State EOC.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 18, 2019
Here's what it looks like from the flight yesterday in southeast Nebraska up to the Omaha area. The video comes with a road overlay.
More Video: https://t.co/4zQscPl8NG pic.twitter.com/YQd5deV2nU
Valley roads
SWAT team rescue
This is a pic of one of the countless rescues our SWAT team performed utilizing the @NEStatePatrol Light Armored Vehicle. Thank you to our SWAT team for being available around the clock to assist. #alphaswat #flood2019 pic.twitter.com/nAvjLy5Sud— NSP_TroopANightShift (@NSPTroopANights) March 18, 2019
Offutt flooding
Like large portions of Nebraska, Offutt personnel are battling flood waters which started to creep onto the installation March 15. Get the full story here - https://t.co/o90sNK9o8i pic.twitter.com/9px7LetGJR— OffuttAFB (@Offutt_AFB) March 17, 2019
Fixing the road
Aid convoy to Fremont
Yesterday, when @HyVee said Fremont was running out of food, @NSP_TroopA and @NENationalGuard led the way.— NEStatePatrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 18, 2019
Here's the two hour journey in two minutes.
Made possible by @NebraskaDOT, and now thanks to NDOT, there's now a path into Fremont OPEN! #Teamwork #NebraskaStrong pic.twitter.com/N0wFgSS9rg
By the numbers
