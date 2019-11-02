Lancaster County 4-H named Kelsey Ebke of Lincoln winner of the October “Heart of 4-H” award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.
Ebke has volunteered with 4-H in Lancaster County for four years, and before then, in Buffalo County for eight years. In Lancaster County, she started the Tails 'N Trails 4-H horse club, which gets together for riding meetings, horse shows, community service projects and fundraising. A certified 4-H horse judge, Ebke conducts showmanship, reining and other clinics in Lancaster County and across the state.
“I like being a 4-H volunteer, because it gives me a chance to share my passion of showing horses with youth,” Ebke says. “I want to show the kids that the skills they learn in 4-H and showing go way beyond the show pen. I enjoy seeing the friendships gained and the growth that my 4-H’ers make each year. My favorite experience was coaching a youth to the state championship in 4-H horse judging. It has been so rewarding working with young students and watching them grow up into leaders.”