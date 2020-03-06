You are the owner of this article.
East staff member hit by car after falling in parking lot
A Lincoln East High School staff member slipped and fell in the school parking lot Friday morning and was hit by a vehicle as it pulled into the lot.

East High sent a message to parents saying the staff member was taken to the hospital by ambulance for further evaluation.

Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said the staff member fell and "at that exact wrong moment" a vehicle turned in the lot and rolled over the staff member's leg.

The staff member was up and walking around after the accident but went to the hospital as a precaution, he said.

Police did not issue any citations.

Bonkiewicz said the accident report wasn't finished and he didn't know if the staff member was a teacher, administrator or worked in some other capacity.

Emergency logo 2016
