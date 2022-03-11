East, North Star associate principals earn promotions as 10 new LPS principals named

In a wave of promotions announced Friday, Lincoln Public Schools named 10 new principals, including at two of the district's biggest high schools.

The moves include promotions for assistant principals at Lincoln East and North Star high schools -- Casey Fries will take over for Sue Cassata at East, while Megan Kroll will be the next principal at North Star, replacing Ryan Zabawa.

Fries is currently an associate principal at East and has served as the principal of the district's one-year virtual school this year. Before coming to East in 2014, he taught math at Lincoln High and chaired the school's math department.

Fries takes over for Cassata, the East principal for 14 years who will be the first principal at Standing Bear High School when it opens in 2023.

Fries' wife, Jessie Fries, the former principal at Lefler Middle School, also took a promotion last month to become director of secondary education, which oversees LPS' middle and high schools. Due to the potential conflict of interest, Casey Fries will be supervised by another administrator, said associate superintendent Matt Larson, although he added the district is still working those details out.

Kroll has spent the past 19 years at North Star, first as a math teacher and department chair and later as instructional coordinator and eventually associate principal.

Kroll replaces Zabawa, who is taking over as the LPS director of student services after Russ Uhing announced his retirement.

The latest batch of hires means LPS has filled all of its open principal positions.

Elementary

* Brandi Hennerberg, Morley: Since 2016, Hennerberg has been the assistant principal at Clinton Elementary, where she was previously an instructional coordinator. Hennerberg also taught at Kloefkorn and Belmont Elementary.

Hennerberg replaces Stephanie Drake, who moved to Wysong Elementary.

* Marci Imel, Saratoga: Imel is currently the assistant principal for the one-year remote learning program. She's held a variety of roles at a number of schools including assistant principal, special education coordinator, instructional coordinator, interventionist and response-to-intervention specialist. She previously taught in Colorado and Arizona.

She replaces Annette Bushaw, who will be the next principal at Pershing Elementary.

* Dave Koenig, Holmes: Koenig, the assistant principal at Pershing Elementary, is a former instructional coordinator and special education coordinator. He started teaching special education at Lincoln Northeast.

Koenig replaces Tim Muggy, who is retiring.

* Michelle Kulas, Elliott: Kulas is the current assistant principal at Elliott. She was formerly an instructional coordinator and family engagement coordinator at Randolph Elementary, where she taught for 14 years.

She succeeds Kathleen Dering, who is now the principal at Cavett Elementary.

* Mandy Nickolite-Greene, Kahoa: Nickolite-Greene has served in a variety of roles at LPS, including as assistant principal at Kahoa and Hartley, behavioral coach and school psychologist. She was previously a school psychologist in David City and Schuyler.

She takes over for retiring Principal Terri Nelson.

* Becky Unterseher, Pyrtle: Unterseher has been an instructional coordinator at Beattie Elementary since 2017 and has taught at Beattie and Arnold Elementary.

Unterseher replaces Kristen Finley, who is the district's new supervisor of elementary personnel services.

Middle school

* Victory Haines, Pound: Haines is getting a promotion after serving as assistant principal at Pound since 2018. Prior to that he was the assistant activities director at Lincoln Southeast for five years. Haines started his career as a teacher and coach at Schoo Middle and Lincoln North Star.

He replaces longtime Pound Principal Chris Deiber, who's retiring after 27 years in the role, the longest stint in one school of any current principal.

* Allison Meister, Lefler: Meister will move across town from Goodrich, where she's been an associate principal and special education coordinator since 2014. She previously taught special education at Park Middle and Lincoln Southeast.

Meister takes over for Jessie Fries.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

