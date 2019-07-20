Alise Pape, a teacher at Lincoln East High School, has been awarded a James Madison Fellowship by the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Foundation of Alexandria, Virginia, in its 28th annual fellowship competition.
James Madison Fellowships support further study of American history by college graduates who aspire to become teachers of American history, American government and social studies in the nation's secondary schools, as well as by experienced secondary school teachers of the same subjects.
Named in honor of the fourth president of the United States and acknowledged "Father of the Constitution and Bill or Rights," the fellowship will fund up to $24,000 of Pape's course of study toward a master's degree. That program must include a concentration of courses on the history and principles of the U.S. Constitution.
The fellowship -- funded by income from a trust fund in the U.S. Treasury and from additional private gifts, corporate contributions and foundation grants -- requires its recipient to teach American history or social studies in a secondary school for at least one year for each year of fellowship support. The award is intended to recognize promising and distinguished teachers, to strengthen their knowledge of the origins and development of American constitutional government, and thus expose the nation's secondary school students to accurate knowledge of the nation's constitutional heritage.
For more information, see jamesmadison.gov.