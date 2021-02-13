East High, Moore Middle School teams win regional science bowl competitions

National Science Bowl teams from Moore Middle School and Lincoln East High School won regional competitions and will head to a finals competition this spring, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, which sponsors the event.

The National Science Bowl brings together thousands of middle school and high school students from across the country to compete in a fast-paced question-and-answer format to solve technical problems and answer questions on a range of science disciplines, including biology, chemistry, Earth and space science, physics and math.

Regional champions will compete in April to determine the top 32 teams, which will participate in the virtual finals in May.

Schools of all regional winners will receive $500 for STEM activities. The top 32 teams will receive additional funds for their schools, depending on how far they advance through the tournament, with the top two teams receiving $5,000 for their schools.

Other Nebraska schools that won regional competitions were Omaha Brownell Talbot, Creighton Prep, Millard North, Omaha North and Omaha Skutt, Centennial, Nebraska Christian and Wayne.

