East High, Moore Middle School teams win regional science bowl competitions

National Science Bowl teams from Moore Middle School and Lincoln East High School won regional competitions and will head to a finals competition this spring, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, which sponsors the event.
The National Science Bowl brings together thousands of middle school and high school students from across the country to compete in a fast-paced question-and-answer format to solve technical problems and answer questions on a range of science disciplines, including biology, chemistry, Earth and space science, physics and math.
Regional champions will compete in April to determine the top 32 teams, which will participate in the virtual finals in May.
Schools of all regional winners will receive $500 for STEM activities. The top 32 teams will receive additional funds for their schools, depending on how far they advance through the tournament, with the top two teams receiving $5,000 for their schools.
Other Nebraska schools that won regional competitions were Omaha Brownell Talbot, Creighton Prep, Millard North, Omaha North and Omaha Skutt, Centennial, Nebraska Christian and Wayne.
The former student was diagnosed with a closed head injury the suit alleges was caused by the district’s negligence for failing to provide medical attention and allowing him to continue to play football.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also recommended that any 10th or 11th graders who have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1 and have recovered can safely return full time to school.
Park Middle School and Everett Elementary are the final projects to convert older LPS schools to geothermal heating and cooling systems, work that has cost more than $240 millions and taken two decades to finish.
Regent Paul Kenney of Amherst will serve as chair of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents in 2021. On Friday, board members selected Regent Bob Phares as vice chair. Phares will assume leadership in 2022.
