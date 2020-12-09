East High investigating racially charged video circulating on social media

Lincoln East teachers spoke to all students Wednesday about a vexing issue for the school: a racist video involving East students that began making the rounds on social media.
The video, which involves three students repeatedly using a racial epithet, began making the rounds on multiple social media platforms Tuesday afternoon.
A message went home to families, and Wednesday morning all teachers read similar prepared statements to students, emphasizing that the school and district will not tolerate such behavior from staff or students.
"The N-word, we recognize, is one of the most hateful, inhumane, racist and useless words in the English language and its use in any context is unacceptable."
The message from Principal Sue Cassata sent to families said “This abhorrent language runs counter to the mission and beliefs of East High School and Lincoln Public Schools and will not be tolerated."
The message said the students in the video have been identified and school administrators are working with LPS student services to fully investigate the incident.
“This hateful incident reinforces to us that our work in addressing this type of unacceptable behavior at East High School is far from being complete,” the family message said.
Earlier this year, just before the pandemic closed schools, racist messages about two East students were shared between two students in Snapchat, which was captured and circulated on other social media.
Administrators sent messages to families, met with the school’s black and biracial students and invited their parents to an evening meeting.
That incident -- along with an incident at a Fremont-Lincoln High basketball game involving racial slurs and comments about other racially-motivated incidents in the district at a school board meeting -- prompted LPS administrators to pull together a group of community members to advise the district on the best way to to address such issues.
Addressing equity has been a major districtwide focus in the past year, work begun before the racial unrest this spring sparked by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
The district also has created a cultural response team -- a group of district administrators including advocates who work with students of color who are struggling academically. That group was at East Wednesday morning.
“We will continue to work with the LPS cultural response team, along with our staff and students on how East High School can continue to become more culturally responsive and an accepting environment," the family message said. “We as a school community will stand for respect and inclusion, a place where all are welcome to learn in a safe environment.”
The message said that although administrators are disappointed in the behavior of the students, they are thankful for the students who immediately told them about the video. It encouraged students to talk to a trusted adult at home or school if they see or hear something that concerns them.
Students also can report any concerning behavior through the district’s “safe to say” button on their Chromebooks or the district website.
