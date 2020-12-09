East High investigating racially charged video circulating on social media

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Administrators sent messages to families, met with the school’s black and biracial students and invited their parents to an evening meeting.

That incident -- along with an incident at a Fremont-Lincoln High basketball game involving racial slurs and comments about other racially-motivated incidents in the district at a school board meeting -- prompted LPS administrators to pull together a group of community members to advise the district on the best way to to address such issues.

Addressing equity has been a major districtwide focus in the past year, work begun before the racial unrest this spring sparked by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

The district also has created a cultural response team -- a group of district administrators including advocates who work with students of color who are struggling academically. That group was at East Wednesday morning.

“We will continue to work with the LPS cultural response team, along with our staff and students on how East High School can continue to become more culturally responsive and an accepting environment," the family message said. “We as a school community will stand for respect and inclusion, a place where all are welcome to learn in a safe environment.”