Cataloguing the future

Title: Dendrology: The Study and Identification of Trees and Shrubs

Code: NRES 201

Instructor: Eric North, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Coursework: Identification of trees through their physical features takes place on UNL's East Campus, where there are 150 different species. Much of the learning is hands on as students walk through campus identifying different trees.

From the instructor: "The lab portion is all hands on. We walk around to every tree, we look at it, talk about it," North said. "If they go to work anywhere in the country, they will have a good understanding of the plants and plant material they'll be around."