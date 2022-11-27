Early childhood education, staff supports emerge as themes in LPS superintendent report

Early childhood education, staff retention and student behavioral supports are among the recurring themes in Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman's conversations with stakeholders.

Those are among the preliminary findings Gausman outlined in a midyear transition presentation to the Lincoln Board of Education last week, which largely served as an opportunity for the new superintendent to update the public on his first few months on the job while offering a preview of possible strategic planning goals.

The board — which is required by law to establish goals each year for the superintendent — asked Gausman to gather feedback from internal and external groups and present preliminary findings in a midyear report.

That report drew from more than a thousand data points Gausman gathered from an online survey, as well as individual and group conversations since he took over July 1.

Since then, he's met with a number of groups, including staff, students, parents, board members, administrators, employee association leaders, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, the Lincoln Independent Business Association, state senators, as well as the mayor, state Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt and Nebraska State Board of Education Chair Patsy Koch-Johns.

Gausman asked stakeholders where LPS was successful, where it needed improvement, and what work should be prioritized.

The findings provide an early glimpse into the strategic planning work the district will undergo beginning next summer.

Common themes that emerged included expanding early childhood access, examining staff pay, bolstering the district's human resources department and addressing student behavioral issues and bullying.

But Gausman stressed that his report and its findings were merely "concepts" for the district to consider, not prescriptions of what to do.

"I don't mean to undercut the great work that's been done here," Gausman said.

Other themes that arose were continuing the district's equity work, expanding communication about the district's focus program offerings and growing partnerships with Southeast Community College, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and others.

Strengths of the district Gausman identified included quality of staff, community partnerships, equity of facilities and autonomy at the building level.

Board members praised the report as "comprehensive" and a good jumping-off point for the strategic planning process.

"It's a good beginning point and it's a good beginning strategy for our strategic planning that we'll be doing," Barb Baier said.

Gausman, a Fremont native and the former superintendent of schools in Sioux City, Iowa, was hired in February to take over for Steve Joel.

Board President Don Mayhew was laudatory of Gausman's transition.

"It looks to me Paul like you're putting on a clinic for learning not only a system but also a community," Mayhew said.

As part of the board's goals for the superintendent, Gausman will provide a year-end report in April that will expand on the topics outlined in the November report.